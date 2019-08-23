Pokemon GO Shiny Barboach: What Does It Look Like?

Shiny Barboach was added to Pokemon GO after the Water Festival 2019 event went live, according to Niantic.

Here’s what Shiny Barboach looks like in-game:

As you can see, it’s blue color is swapped out for yellow.

You can see what the shiny version of Barboach’s evolution, Whiscash, looks like below:

Disappointingly, Whiscash is one of those Pokemon whose shiny variant doesn’t look too much different from how it normally looks. Shiny Whiscash simply looks a bit darker.

Encountering a Shiny Barboach is very rare, but there are ways to increase your chances. During the duration of the Water Festival 2019, you can earn a Barboach encounter by completing the Research Task that makes you earn a Candy walking with your buddy, which is perfect because the event also halves the distance needed to earn a Candy if your Buddy Pokemon is water-type.

In addition to finding certain water-type Pokemon more frequently in the wild and in Eggs, Kingler and Crawdaunt will be able to learn a brand new water-type Charge Move known as Crabhammer. Raids will include more water-type Raid Bosses such as Blastoise, Vaporeon, Lapras and more. In addition, you’ll be able to fight and catch Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf in five-star raids in their respective regions, but only on August 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. local time. Plus, you’ll get twice the Candy from hatching Eggs.

The event will last from now until August 30 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Here’s an excellent infographic from GamePress to give you everything you need for the event:

