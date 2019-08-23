Pokemon GO Shiny Barboach: What Does It Look Like?

Pokemon GO Shiny Barboach: What Does It Look Like?

Shiny Barboach was added to Pokemon GO after the Water Festival 2019 event went live, according to Niantic.

Here’s what Shiny Barboach looks like in-game:

Barboach is live from TheSilphRoad

As you can see, it’s blue color is swapped out for yellow.

You can see what the shiny version of Barboach’s evolution, Whiscash, looks like below:

Shiny Carvanha, Shiny Sharpedo Shiny Barboach and Shiny Whiscash now available in Pokémon GO for the first time from Pokemon_Guide

Disappointingly, Whiscash is one of those Pokemon whose shiny variant doesn’t look too much different from how it normally looks. Shiny Whiscash simply looks a bit darker.

Encountering a Shiny Barboach is very rare, but there are ways to increase your chances. During the duration of the Water Festival 2019, you can earn a Barboach encounter by completing the Research Task that makes you earn a Candy walking with your buddy, which is perfect because the event also halves the distance needed to earn a Candy if your Buddy Pokemon is water-type.

In addition to finding certain water-type Pokemon more frequently in the wild and in Eggs, Kingler and Crawdaunt will be able to learn a brand new water-type Charge Move known as Crabhammer. Raids will include more water-type Raid Bosses such as Blastoise, Vaporeon, Lapras and more. In addition, you’ll be able to fight and catch Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf in five-star raids in their respective regions, but only on August 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. local time. Plus, you’ll get twice the Candy from hatching Eggs.

The event will last from now until August 30 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Here’s an excellent infographic from GamePress to give you everything you need for the event:

Water Fest 2019 Infographic [Gamepress] from TheSilphRoad

