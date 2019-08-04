Samurai Shodown (2019): Shizumaru Hisame Reveal Trailer & The King of Fighters XV Reveal

SNK made sure to give its fighting game fanbase some news worth celebrating at Evo 2019.

First up was a huge slate of reveals for 2019’s Samurai Shodown reboot. Gameplay was shown off for the game’s incoming DLC roster lineup, which includes Rimururu (releasing in August), Basara (releasing in October), Kazuki Kazama (releasing in November) and Wan-Fu (releasing in December). In a bit of surprising news, another returning Samurai Showdown combatant will be released as DLC – Samurai Shodown 3’s Shizumaru Hisame (releasing in September). All of this now means that a new DLC fighter will be added to Samurai Shodown during every month of the year.

