Water Festival Pokemon List for 2019

The Water Festival 2019 event has gone live in Pokemon GO.

According to Niantic, certain water-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, especially around bodies of water. Water-type Pokemon will also hatch more often from Eggs.

Here’s a list of all the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild, according to Niantic’s blog post and The Silph Road Subreddit:

*Unconfirmed Magikarp

Wooper

Wailmer

Seel*

Shellder*

Slowpoke*

Staryu*

Tentacool*

Chinchou*

Corphish*

Wingull*

Here are the Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild around bodies of water, according to Niantic:

Wartortle

Poliwhirl

Seaking

Lapras

Qwilfish

Mantine

Lotad

Feebas

Piplup

Buizel

Finneon

Here’s the water-type Pokemon appearing more frequently in Eggs, according to the Egg chart on Eurogamer:

Squirtle – 2 KM

Magikarp – 2 KM

Shellder – 2 KM

Krabby – 2 KM

Totodile – 2 KM

Mudkip – 2 KM

Luvdisc – 2 KM

Wailmer – 2 KM

Piplup – 2 KM

Horsea – 5 KM

Psyduck – 5 KM

Seel – 5 KM

Kabuto – 5 KM

Omanyte – 5 KM

Lotad – 5 KM

Carvanha – 5 KM

Clamperl – 5 KM

Mantyke – 5 KM & 7 KM

Buizel – 5 KM

Finneon – 5 KM

Lapras – 10 KM

Feebas – 10 KM

In addition to finding certain water-type Pokemon more frequently in the wild and in Eggs, Kingler and Crawdaunt will be able to learn a brand new water-type Charge Move known as Crabhammer. Shiny Carvanha and shiny Barboach have also been added to the game. Raids will include more water-type Raid Bosses such as Blastoise, Vaporeon, Lapras and more. In addition, you’ll be able to fight and catch Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf in five-star raids in their respective regions. Plus, you’ll get twice the Candy from hatching Eggs and the distance to earn Buddy Candy will be halved if your Buddy Pokemon is water-type.

The event will last from now until August 30 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Here’s an excellent infographic from GamePress to give you everything you need for the event:

