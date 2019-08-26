Best Class to Pick in WoW Classic for You at Launch

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting, World of Warcraft Classic has finally arrived and with it come the feelings of nostalgia you’ve been desperately trying to catch.

Whether you’re a brand new player or someone who’s coming from the retail version to this, there is one very important decision you have to make and that’s what class you’ll be choosing.

Instead of featuring the 12 classes we see in World of Warcraft right now, Classic knocks that number back to nine as Death Knights, Demon Hunters and Monks are not available. However, that still leaves you with a big decision so let’s just dive into seeing what’s best for you.

Every Class in WoW Classic

There are nine distinct classes in WoW Classic and each one will fit a different playstyle for you so it’s important to know what you want to do.

MMOs always focus on healing, tanking, or DPS with the first two being the more difficult of the bunch.

Many beginners start with DPS as it’s a less stressful role and it’ll allow you to learn the mechanics of raids and dungeons without having to actually lead the way.

The nine classes include the following:

Druid

Hunter

Mage

Paladin

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Warrior

Many of these classes can play a hybrid role which means they can do a little bit everything, like DPS and tanking, DPS and healing, etc.

If you’re looking for a DPS class, look at these:

Hunter (Ranged)

Mage (Ranged)

Warlock (Ranged)

Rogue (Melee)

Warrior

If you want to become a tank, take a look at some of these:

Druid

Paladin

Warrior

Finally, if you’re trying to be a healer, then you’ll have to consider these classes:

Druid

Paladin

Priest

Shaman

We mentioned hybrid classes which will function more as a utility type class instead of pure DPS. They can be fun to mess around with and these are those classes:

Hybrid Melee: Druid, Paladin, Shaman

Hybrid Ranged: Druid, Priest, Shaman

You’re probably noticing by this point that Druids can pretty much play any role which is what would make them an interesting first class to pick.

What is the best class in WoW Classic?

What class you pick will all come down to personal preference. You’ll be able to make multiple characters so if you find out you’re not really feeling one, you can always make the switch.

Above all else, WoW Classic will be a game that you should have fun in before anything else so pick based on that.

There’s no sense dumping hours upon hours of playtime into a game you don’t enjoy, right?

World of Warcraft Classic releases August 26 for PC.