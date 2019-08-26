World of Warcraft Classic Release Date: When You Can Start Playing

The wait is nearly over as it’s officially WoW Classic day. That’s right, players who have been waiting for World of Warcraft Classic have to wait no longer as today’s the day players can jump into the action.

It’s almost guaranteed there will be extreme server overload but that will not stop players from diving right in and experiencing everything the game had to offer back in 2006.

For many players, it’s a chance to experience nostalgia for their favorite game all over again or it’ll be a good starting point.

No matter what the reason is, none of it matters if you don’t know when you’ll be able to log in.

World of Warcraft Classic Release Times

If you live in the Americas then you’re in luck as you’ll be able to jump in classic Azeroth starting at 3 p.m. PST / 6 p.m. EST on August 26, which gives you a huge head start over the rest of the world who will need to sacrifice sleep if they want to start right at the start time.

Provided you don’t get stuck in long queues, you’ll be well on your way to level 60 ahead of Europe and Asia. Blizzard released a handy map that will tell you when the game unlocks in your region. Those times are as follows.

Americas – 3 p.m. PST / 6 p.m. EST August 26

Europe – 12 a.m. CEST August 27

Taiwan – 6 a.m. CST August 27

Korea – 7 a.m. KST August 27

ANZ – 8 a.m. AEST August 27

It’s going to be a hectic day and it’s a bummer that the game releases at the start of the week instead of the weekend.

That still won’t slow down the momentum WoW Classic has and we’ll be surprised if it doesn’t end up being one of the highest traffic days World of Warcraft has ever seen.

Now the only question that remains if Horde or Alliance? It’s an important decision you’ll have to make so get to thinking.