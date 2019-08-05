WWE 2K20: Release Date, Cover Stars, Roster, and More

“Step Inside.”

That phrase has been chosen as the main slogan for the next WWE 2K. Those two words embody the digital WWE experience that allows fans to act out their in-ring desires with a roster full of current Superstars and Hall of Fame legends. For 2019, 2K Games and Yuke’s are ready to up the ante with the latest installment in their longrunning wrestling simulation series. WWE 2K20 brings with it a slew of updated modes, brand new match types, and an even larger playable roster. And fans have no need to worry – plans have already been announced regarding WWE 2K20’s push to add more worthwhile post-launch content to the game.

So without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into everything you need to know about WWE 2K20.

WWE 2K20 Release Date & Playable Platforms

WWE 2K20 will launch for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 22, 2019.

WWE 2K20 Reveal Trailer

Cover Stars

WWE 2K20 has chosen “The Man” Becky Lynch and “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns as this year’s cover stars.

Roster

As always, the annual WWE 2K games feature a nice variety of playable WWE personalities. And as expected, WWE 2K20 will include a huge number of main roster Superstars, up and coming NXT talent, and past legends. So far, we know that the following wrestlers are confirmed to be in the game – Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Papa Shango, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Asuka, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford of The Street Profits, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Bray Wyatt. The pre-order incentive Superstars players can look forward to using includes Chyna, The Rock, “Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection” Mankind, and Hulk Hogan. We’ll make sure to link a full WWE 2K20 roster page to this section, so stay tuned.

MYCAREER, Mixed Match Challenge, and WWE Towers

WWE 2K20 is making a few alterations to a few of its modes this year. MYCAREER mode will finally allow players to take control of a custom created male or female Superstar. One of the new match types for the game comes in the form of Mixed Match Challenge, which pits a team of one male Superstar and a female one against an opposing duo.

And just like the TV presentation, the men will take on the men while the women compete against the women. WWE 2K19’s Towers mode is making its return in WWE 2K20 – it’s set to introduce fresh challenges and a new story-based Tower that encompasses the career of Roman Reigns. Once more information about these modes becomes available, we’ll be sure to list them right here.

2K Showcase & WWE 2K20 Originals

WWE 2K’s signature 2K Showcase mode allows players to play with a chosen Superstar and relive their most legendary moments via objective-based matches. For WWE 2K20, this year’s 2K Showcase experience has been dubbed “2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution.” This new installment of 2K Showcase will focus on the careers of the “Four Horsewomen” of WWE – Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks. Fans will get to relive all four ladies’ standout NXT/WWE bouts and get the chance to view special interviews/career introspective videos as they make their way through this year’s 2K Showcase setup.

One of the WWE 2K20’s debuting modes is a feature that will fill out 2K Showcase mode even more – WWE 2K20 Originals. This brand new feature is a live service model that’s set to bring add-on content to WWE 2K20 beyond its initial launch. This new piece of DLC will bring with it a playable world that introduces new themes, such as a creepy swamp ring with fantastical renditions of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Once more details about this mode are released, we’ll make sure to detail them right here.

Trailers

Pre-Order

WWE 2K20 is available for pre-order via three different editions – the Standard, Deluxe, and SmackDown 20th Anniversary Edition. The pre-order incentive that comes with all three editions of the game is the very first piece of WWE 2K Originals content. Check out the official descriptions for the content offered with the Deluxe and SmackDown 20th Anniversary Editions below:

WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition

• Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

• Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

• Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

• Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

• Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind (more details to be announced);

• WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition



• Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Collector’s Edition packaging;

• Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

• Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

• Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

• Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind (more details to be announced);

• Physical collectibles including:

– Exclusive WWE SmackDown! Ring Skirt Relic Piece (2002-2008)

– Limited Edition WWE SmackDown! Legend Autographed Plaque (Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio or Edge)

• WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards.

