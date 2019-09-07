15 Best PC Gaming Chairs: Which is Right For You?

When you begin to delve into research on your next PC gaming chair, you can quickly become overwelled with the deluge of options. So if you’re actually going to invest a bit of money into your purchase, you need to be sure you know what you’re getting.
To alleviate any fears you might have, we here at Heavy have compiled a list of the 15 Best PC Gaming Chairs. Within it, we break down what bells and whistles you should be looking for. From 4D adjustable armrests to 190-degree reclines, different chairs have different features striving to earn your dollar. So take a gander below at our list and find the best PC gaming chair that’s right for you.
-
1. GT Throne Vibrating PC Gaming ChairPrice: $475.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tremor FX technology provides realtime vibration immersion.
- Cushioned armrests provide added comfort for your arms and elbows.
- The 10-inch high-density foam keeps you comfortable over an extended gaming session.
- Steep sticker price.
- Only available in gold and black accents.
- No mention of a warranty on listing.
GT Throne offers something in their PC Gaming Chair that no one else can duplicate. The company has designed and incorporated patented Tremor FX technology to incorporate dynamic vibration into your gameplay. The chair can process your gameplay in real-time to output different levels and patterns of vibration to mimic what’s happening on screen. You won’t just feel comfortable in their chair. You’ll also feel the action too.
The chair itself is comprised of high-quality PVC leather. There are adjustable soft cushioned armrests and recline that can hit 140-degrees. The heavy-duty hydraulic pump can handle 350-pounds of weight, and the aluminum 5-star base with XL 3-inch casters provides superb stability. And with the chair’s gold accents, you won’t just feel like royalty, you’ll look like it too.
Find more GT Throne Vibrating PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
2. DX Racer USA Racing Series PC Gaming ChairPrice: $369.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Most of the same features as the more expensive chairs on our list.
- A variety of color options to match your gaming room’s motif.
- A solid 2-year warranty on parts and a lifetime warranty on the frame.
- A mere 220-pound weight limit will make this a no go for many.
- A max 135-degree recline is far less than others on our list.
- Not recommended for anyone over 6’2”.
The DX Racer USA Racing Series PC Gaming Chair is the cheapest of the DX Racer line on our list. A while you’ll save a few bucks going with the USA Racing Series within the brand, you really won’t be missing out on any key features.
It sports 4D adjustable armrests. There’s a multi-functional tilt mechanism. An angle lock will adjust the bucket seat to your liking. And you’ll have the option to recline back to up to 135-degrees. There’s also the typical high-density mold shaped foam for comfort. A solid steel frame with a Class-4 gas lift. And a 5-star inlaid color base that will keep your sturdy while matching your chair’s theme.
Speaking of theme, there’s a wide range of color options including blue, green, orange, red, violet, and white. So regardless of what theme your gaming setup consists of, the DX Racer USA Racing Series PC Gaming Chair should fit right in.
Find more DX Racer USA Racing Series PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
3. DXRacer King Series PC Gaming ChairPros:
Cons:
- 72 point QA testing promising quality.
- Can keep gamers up to 6’3” in height comfortable.
- Sleek carbon vinyl look is great for both work and play.
- Design is a bit basic.
- The DXRacer brand is more expensive than most.
- Only recommended for gamers under 250-pounds.
The DXRacer line of gaming chairs is known for its quality. And the DXRacer King Series PC Gaming Chair is certainly no exception. All the design features you expect from a high-end PC gaming chair are here. The high-density mold shaping foam will keep you comfortable for hours on end. And the 4D adjustable armrests will provide the perfect orientation to keep your arms invigorated.
The King Series PC Gaming Chair comes with the same 72 strict quality tests that the others in the DXRacer series do. And with the included head and lumbar pillows, 135-degree recline, multi-functional tilt and more, you’ll never find your gaming session in an uncomfortable position.
Find more DXRacer King Series PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
4. DXRacer Iron Series PC Gaming ChairPros:
Cons:
- A very professional looking design.
- Stringent QA testing ensures a premium product.
- Impressive recline depth.
- The max recommended weight is under 250-pounds.
- Height is limiting too with a recommended max of 5’9”.
- The all-black design could be a perk to many, but boring to some.
The DXRacer Iron Series PC Gaming Chair is for the gamer that doesn’t require flashy colors and designs. This chair is for the gamer that means business. It touts a comfortable and ergonomic design that includes a higher backrest with headrest and lumbar pillows for added support.
The DXRacer line goes through 72 strict quality tests, so you can rest assured knowing that you’re investing in a superior product. There’s even a 180-degree recline that puts your chair completely horizontal. And the high-density shaping mold interior will ensure you’re sitting comfortably for hours on end. But without any of the typical accents you see in other PC Gaming Chairs, the DXRacer Iron Series PC Gaming Chair makes for an ideal chair to put in both your office and your home.
Find more DXRacer Iron Series PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
5. Clutch Chairz Shift Series Alpha PC Gaming ChairPros:
Cons:
- 4D adjustable armrests give it an edge on others in the same brand.
- Standard aluminum base assures supreme stability.
- A variety of color options.
- Armrests seem light on padding.
- 5-star aluminum base gives off a plastic look.
- Lumbar pillow could be too large for some.
The Clutch Chairz Shift Series Alpha PC Gaming Chair isn’t tremendously different than the “world’s best gaming chair”. In fact, this one is dubbed the same by the company. Looks aside, the only difference of note between it and the Clutch Chairz Crank Series “Onylight Edition” PC Gaming Chair is that the Shift Series Alpha sports 4D adjustable armrests. And a different style, of course.
The Shift Series Alpha still comes equipped with a comfortable ergonomic design, a wider seat and breathable leather vinyl material. The higher backrests give relief to the spine and neck. And the chair, in its variety of colors, just looks generally sweet.
Find more Clutch Chairz Shift Series Alpha PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
6. Clutch Chairz Crank Series “Onylight Edition” PC Gaming ChairPros:
Cons:
- Described as “the world’s best gaming chair” due to a community chosen design.
- Available in flashy green, orange, red, and white varieties.
- Cheaper than many PC Gaming Chairs in its class.
- It can only hold up to 265-pounds.
- Only 3D armrests when many competitors utilize 4D.
- No warranty information detailed.
Clutz Chairz denotes that their Crank Series “Onylight Edition” PC Gaming Chair as “the world’s best gaming chair”. Pretty high praise, right? This Onylight Edition took to the Clutch community and was voted as a fan favorite, thus the designation. And you can get the Gothic design it in a variety of styles that include green, orange, red, and white.
As for the Crank Series Onylight Edition chair itself, it sports 3D padded armrests, and head and lumbar pillows. The ergonomic design consists of a wider seat that features leather styled breathable material. And there’s a higher backrest to provide relief from neck and spinal fatigue.
Find more Clutch Chairz Crank Series “Onylight Edition” PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
7. Clutch Chairz Throttle Series Echo PC Gaming ChairPrice: $469.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wider seat to accommodate larger gamers.
- The breathable material will alleviate sweating.
- Higher backrest and 4D armrests ensure comfortability during prolonged gaming.
- Takes a few uses to get the chair broken in.
- A little on the expensive side.
- The chair could use a bit more padding.
Clutch Chairz Throttle Series Echo PC Gaming Chair is a slick-looking piece of hardware. Available in blue, green, orange, red, or the picture white, it offers both style and comfortability.
The build is inspired by the world’s best drivers – and thus – the Throttle Series moniker. The chair boasts an extra-wide designed intended to accommodate the larger segment of gamers out there who are looking for a little extra room. It also has 4D armrests with oversized padding which are fully adjustable to suit your preferred resting position.
The Clutch Chairz brand is known for its matching oversized lumbar and head cushions that come with each chair, and the Throttle Series has these thrown in too. So pick the color that best matches your PC gaming setup and look and feel like a pro while securing your next win.
Find more Clutch Chairz Throttle Series Echo PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
8. MLCCGB PC Gaming ChairPrice: $1,990.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gravity-defying 190-degree recline.
- Unique scratch and noise resistant wheels.
- Professional looking floor mat included.
- Leather exterior.
- Comfortable thickened native sponge filler.
- The 330-pound weight limit is limiting for larger gamers.
- No warranty mentioned in the listing. See manufacturer for details.
- Very expensive.
This PC gaming chair from MLCCGB is one of the more impressive chairs on our list. It’s composed of a high padding design that the company touts has “meticulously selected leather and other materials.” And aesthetically it screams of slickness thanks to the black coloring and red accents.
The chair has unique high-quality wheels that MLCCGB states provide protection to your floors and a reduction in noise. The steel tubing framework and aluminum star base allow for the safe gaming of anyone up to around 330-pounds. There are height and tension adjustability, full tilt, and a recline that extends to an impressive 190-degrees. There’s even a floor mat to match your wheels and large neck and lumbar pillows for ultimate comfort.
Find more MLCCGB PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
9. E-Win Big and Tall Executive PC Gaming ChairPrice: $429.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can handle up to 450-pounds of weight.
- Available with blue, black, or gray accents.
- A very impressive warranty.
- Likely too much chair for average-sized players.
- A bit expensive.
- Headrest fasteners are an eyesore on the back of the chair.
If you’re a bigger gamer but the E-Win Big and Tall Flash XL Series Upgraded PC Gaming Chair proves to be a bit too much, you say a bit of money and real estate by going with the E-Win Big and Tall Executive PC Gaming Chair instead. This model still can handle up to 450-pounds and features a seat size measuring in at 17.3” by 24.4” without the wing.
The seat is designed with sports car-inspired PU leather and angles. It has 4D armrest adjustability to get them right where you want them. And you’ll have tons of security knowing you have a Class-4 explosion-proof gas lift and heavy-duty base keeping you afloat.
For those in need of a heavy-duty chair, this is one of the better ones on the market.
Find more E-Win Big and Tall Executive PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
10. E-Win Big and Tall Flash XL Series Upgraded PC Gaming ChairPros:
Cons:
- Can handle up to 500-pounds of weight with ease.
- The 22" x 24.4" seat should ensure plenty of room to sit.
- Deep recline, 4D adjustable armrests, 360-swivel, and more.
- Smaller players would likely find the chair to be too large.
- Extra size leads to extra costs.
- The Upgraded model supporting up to 500-pounds is only available in black.
If you’re a bigger guy or gal that’s in the market for a new PC Gaming Chair, E-Win’s Big and Tall Flash XL Series should be one of the first stops on your list. The chair can handle up to 500-pounds of weight with a seating area that measures 22-inches by 24.4-inches.
It utilizes a Double Replacement Mechanism which ensures better stability and durability. And the seat itself is covered by PU leather and consists of integrated high-density foam which provides better elasticity resilience and a longer life span.
You’ll get a full 360-degree swivel, 4D adjustable armrests, as well as an impressive 85-degree to 155-degree recline. There are headrest and lumbar support pillows for added comfort. And the chair’s Class-4 explosion-proof gas lift and heavy-duty base with smooth-rolling castors make for a smooth and stable overall performance.
Find more E-Win Big and Tall Flash XL Series Upgraded PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
11. MainGear Forma PC Gaming ChairPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Microfleece breathable memory foam headrest and lumbar pillows are a nice plus.
- Aspen White design is extremely sleek.
- Most of the same features as its more expensive competitors.
- Back padding is a little firm at first but relaxes over time.
- The height adjustment lever is difficult to use at first.
- Headrest and lumbar pillow logos are a bit intrusive.
At a respectable price point, this MainGear Forma PC Gaming Chair brings some robust features to the table. Included are 4D adjustable armrests to ensure those gaming limbs don’t get fatigued. The Forma can recline up to 165-degrees which should be more than enough when you’re ready to relax. And the included microfleece breathable memory foam headrest and lumbar pillows offer a nice touch in that department.
Stability and durability will never prove to be an issue. The MainGear Forma PC Gaming Chair consists of a steel interior that can handle the most aggressive of gamers. It touts an aluminum alloy base, ultra-quiet nylon wheels, and a Class-4 hydraulic piston that will keep you elevated and alert. Oh, and the Aspen White design is super sexy.
Find more MainGear Forma PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
12. N Seat PC Gaming ChairPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheaper than many comparable chairs on our list.
- Comparable features to most of the more expensive chairs.
- Slick and professional-looking design.
- Only available in black.
- The base looks like plastic.
- No warranty information available.
This PC Gaming Chair from N Seat is comparable to many of the listings you’ll find on our Best PC Gaming Chairs list, though it’s cheaper than most. It features an impressive 135-degree recline. It has a 4D adjustable armrests. There are stylish looking neck and lumbar pillows. And it holds a solid weight capacity of up to 350-pounds.
The seat’s thick core material of PVC leather, high-density foam yet breathable foam and the bottom metal frame all scream high-end. It’s an impressive chair that you can save a few bucks on and still know that you’re upon quality.
Find more N Seat PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
13. GT Omega Evo XL PC Gaming ChairPrice: $369.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Competitive features at a competitive price.
- The steel skeleton guarantees stability.
- The reinforced PVC cold cure molded foam guarantees comfort.
- A trio of color options consisting of red, blue, and white.
- The 330-pound weight limit may be insufficient for some.
- Only about 4-inches of height adjustability available.
- The chair’s height may actually be a bit too tall for some.
The GT Omega Evo XL PC Gaming Chair feels like an underdog compared to the bigger brands in the PC Gaming Chair market. But in reality, it does pretty much all of the things its competitors do, and some of them better.
Their seats are orthopaedically designed and comprised of a heavy-duty thick steel frame that contours to the human body. Atop that is reinforced PVC cold cure molded foam. And there’s the obligatory neck and lumbar pillows thrown in for added comfort too.
There’s a multi-tilt lock lever, a height adjustment lever, tilt-tension control, 4D adjustable armrests, and a recline that extends to an impressive 190-degrees. With the option to get the GT Omega Evo XL PC Gaming Chair in red, blue, or white, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option.
Find more GT Omega Evo XL PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
14. Techni Sport XXL PC Gaming ChairPrice: $415.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the best warranties you’ll find.
- Racecar design with soft molded foam will keep you comfortable for hours upon hours.
- Larger than most chairs with big and tall design and 400-pound weight limit.
- 2D armrests don’t provide nearly as many configurations as the competition.
- This specific Techni Sport chair is only available in red and black.
- Neck and lumbar pillows look a bit generic.
Techni Sport promises that with their XXL PC Gaming Chair, you’ll have back support for days. And it’s the support they back with an impressive lifetime warranty on their chair’s internal steel frame and a 2-year warranty on parts and upholstery.
The company knows that no two gamers are identical. And thus their seatbacks are comprised of soft molded foam and come equipped with adjustable lumbar and neck support pillows, swivel and height-adjustable armrests, and recline that drops back to an impressive 150-degrees. Finally, the race car design intends on keeping your gaming distraction-free due to a superiorly comfortable experience.
Find more Techni Sport XXL PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
15. AutoFull PC Gaming ChairPrice: $364.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An ideal chair for any PUBG fan.
- A great warranty comes included.
- Can handle weight up to 400-pounds.
- Armrest adjustability is only vertical.
- 155-degree recline is less than many on our list.
- If you’re not a diehard fan of PUBG this design likely isn’t for you.
The AutoFull PUBG PC Gaming Chair has a notch in its belt that no one else can claim. The chair is recognized as a Professional Gaming Chair as it was the official chair of the PUBG Australian Invitational 2018. Because of this, fans of the game will surely take a liking to AutoFull’s design.
The chair comes in a camouflage print that features an airplane dropping a player onto the battlefield with Winner Winner Chicken Dinner etched below. It’s a slick design, but there’s much more to like of the chair than just that.
It’s designed with a body-hugging backrest. There’s 360-degree swivel and up to a 155-degree recline. There are 25-degrees of tilt, adjustable seat height, and adjustable armrests. AutoFull even offers a solid warranty that offers a free replacement or money back within 30 days. And also a lifetime warranty on the frame and a 2-year warranty on parts.
Find more AutoFull PC Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
