15 Best PC Gaming Chairs: Which is Right For You?

When you begin to delve into research on your next PC gaming chair, you can quickly become overwelled with the deluge of options. So if you’re actually going to invest a bit of money into your purchase, you need to be sure you know what you’re getting.

To alleviate any fears you might have, we here at Heavy have compiled a list of the 15 Best PC Gaming Chairs. Within it, we break down what bells and whistles you should be looking for. From 4D adjustable armrests to 190-degree reclines, different chairs have different features striving to earn your dollar. So take a gander below at our list and find the best PC gaming chair that’s right for you.