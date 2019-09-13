Borderlands 3 on Steam: When Epic Games Exclusivity Ends

Finally, Gearbox’s latest installment in the looter shooter genre, Borderlands 3, has arrived.

If you’re looking for a lot more of what you loved in the previous games, you’ll find a whole lot to love here. What you won’t find is a release on the popular PC storefront, Steam.

Instead, Borderlands 3 is an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch meaning you’ll have to purchase it through their storefront if you want to play on PC.

If you are against buying anything on the EGS, whatever your reasons may be, all you’ll have to do is wait out the exclusivity period which is when Borderlands 3 will be able to come to Steam.

When Does Epic Games Store Exclusivity End?

Borderlands 3 is a timed-exclusive on the Epic store meaning that once this ends, it’ll be free to move to any other platform, such as Steam or GOG.

This exclusivity period lasts for six months which means April 13, 2020 will officially be when that ends. Epic has said Borderlands 3 will be free to move to other storefronts in April, but that means it’s still on 2K and Gearbox to make the decision to do so.

It would be surprising if the game never came to Steam since every other title has appeared on Valve’s platform, including the 2019 remaster of the original Borderlands.

What Do I Do While I Wait?

If you are waiting for the Steam release, there are a variety of things you can do in the meantime.

You could go through a full replay of the series to help build up even more hype for the eventual release. The gameplay has only become more refined over the years so doing this could show you just how much has changed.

Another suggestion would be to pick up Borderlands 3 on a console and play it there. By the time it hits Steam and other platforms, there might be bundles available for the DLC or you might be able to pick it up on a deep sale.

Borderlands 3 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC through the Epic Games Store.

See Also: