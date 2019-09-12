How to Change FL4K’s Pet’s Name in Borderlands 3

Of the four Vault Hunters there’s no denying that FL4K is one of the most popular. This beastmaster can summon terrifying monsters onto the battlefield that will rip apart anyone they come across. Because your animal companion will just run alongside you even when you’re just exploring, it’s easy to get attached to it. Thankfully, Borderlands 3 allows players to name FL4K’s pet so you can add your own personal touch.

This feature will be available after you unlock FL4K’s beasts at level 2, which happens very early on in Borderlands 3. Once this happens, make your way to a Quick Change station and hit the Y (Xbox)/Triangle (PS4) when you open up this machine’s main menu. Doing so will bring up a box where you can type in the name of FL4K’s pet, instantly applying it when you leave the menu.

We recommend doing this, especially if you plan to play co-op. Being able to instantly tell which beast is yours in a chaotic fight could save its life. Additionally, you can use this station to alter your Vault Hunter’s appearance, respec your character, or change your emotes. There’s no penalty or price for renaming your pet, so don’t worry about doing it as you progress through Borderlands 3.

