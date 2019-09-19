Dead by Daylight & IT Chapter 2: What We Know So Far

The hit asymmetrical game, Dead by Daylight, just released its newest chapter that’s featuring two new survivors and a killer from the Netflix original Stranger Things, but there are already signs of what’s on the horizon.

Despite that, fans are already looking to the future and the rumor mill is churning. Dead by Daylight has shown its willingness to get some of the big-name horror movie licenses out there such as Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more so fans are always looking for what the next big crossover can be.

Some eagle-eyed fans have noticed the official Dead by Daylight Twitter account followed a pretty big name in the horror industry recently, and that same person recently had one of his most popular books transition into a movie.

That’s right, we’re talking about horror icon Stephen King, the author of IT.

The Twitter page LeaksByDaylight first pointed out this news.

It’s not exactly considered a collaboration until an official announcement is made but it’s still enough to speculate from.

A horror game following a horror author isn’t all that weird when you think about it, but the timing is what’s important here.

IT Chapter 2 just hit theaters earlier this month and that could’ve gotten the ball rolling here. For those thinking the timing is weird since you’d expect this DLC to hype up the movie, just look at what happened with Stranger Things.

The new season had long been released but DBD still added in the DLC, showing there’s really no timetable that has to be met.

Since we just saw the release of a new chapter, we’re about three months out from another, which could be around the time IT Chapter 2 will be looking at a release to Blu-Ray. A well-timed DLC could provide a big boost to sales for both the film and Dead by Daylight.

The only question that remains is what would they name Pennywise? The Clown is already taken by, well, The Clown so that’s out.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet so take anything you see with a grain of salt until we get official word.

