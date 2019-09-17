Destiny 2 Shadowkeep ViDoc Shows New Dungeon & Modes

A new ViDoc for Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion Shadowkeep released earlier today. Focusing solely on the new DLC and upcoming seasons, developer Bungie showcased a plethora of details. Along with giving some more story hints, one of the most intriguing pieces of content shown is the upcoming dungeon. Set to release on October 29, this dungeon will be set on the moon and appears to be Hive-focused once again.

In this dungeon, users will traverse down a dark, deadly chasm filled with traps. We also get a glimpse at a possible raid boss, which is a giant, flaming knight. Additionally, Bungie teased their new Nightmare Hunt mode and the levels of difficulty associated with it. In the ViDoc we see that the Recommend Power for this activity ranges between 750-980. Little is known about what this mode is, but if you manage to beat it on the hardest difficulty Exotic Gear is listed as a common reward.

Nightfalls are also getting a slight overhaul in Shadowkeep. Players can still pick modifiers, but doing so will not only raise the difficulty but give you a chance at better loot. This might be a new way to farm Nightfall weapons without hoping that RNG is on your side. Elimination is set to return as well, along with three maps from the original Destiny.

Finally, we got some more news on the future of Destiny 2. While the Vex Offensive will be the first season, Bungie explained that after this season, the story will begin to ramp up and “become more intense.” During this, they showed some footage of our Guardians approaching the Warmind, Rasputin. This could mean that we are finally resolving that plotline which started during the Warmind DLC.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep is going to be a huge step for Bungie. Whether they stick the landing is still unknown, but it’s clear this game will never be the same.

