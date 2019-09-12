How to Equip Weapon Trinkets in Borderlands 3

There are a lot of ways to customize your Vault Hunter in Borderlands 3, but one of the cutest methods is via weapon trinkets. These little charms hang off the side of your gun, adding a bit of personality to your weapon. However, charms aren’t outright explained and it’s possible to completely forget about them while playing. While they offer no mechanical value, many of them are quite cute and certainly worth seeking out.

To equip a weapon trinket, open up your menu and go to the inventory. From here, highlight the gun you want to equip a trinket on and hit left on the D-Pad. This will let you select the empty box next to the weapon. Doing this will open up another menu on the right showcasing your current collection of trinkets.

Now select the one you want to equip and just exit out. You should now see the trinket hanging somewhere on your gun. You can use the same trinket across multiple guns and there’s no cost associated with equipping a trinket. When you start the game don’t expect to have a ton of trinkets to equip to your gun. These will act like any other piece of loot and will be awarded at the end of quests, killing enemies, etc.

Remember, you can also change your weapon’s skin by pushing down on the Right Stick. This will open up another menu that lets you examine your firearm and change your weapon’s skin. After all, what’s the point of getting all these guns if you don’t get to personalize them?

See Also