How to Get the Eriana’s Vow in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

There is a lot of content coming with Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion. Along with a new zone, armor, mechanics, gameplay changes, and weapons, Shadowkeep will introduce some pretty awesome looking Exotics. One of these is the Eriana’s Vow, a hand cannon that deals a hefty amount of damage. Unlike other hand cannons, the Eriana’s Vow uses Special ammo making it the strongest weapon in this archetype. Thankfully, you can obtain this Exotic right away if you’ve purchased any version of Shadowkeep.

The Eriana’s Vow is tied to the Season Pass being introduced alongside the new expansion. If you purchased Shadowkeep you’ll be immediately awarded the premium tier for this battle pass. For those in the premium tier, you’ll earn the Eriana’s Vow at level 1. However, if you only have the free tier then you’ll have to wait until Level 35 to unlock this gun. While it’s tied to the Season of the Undying, we suspect it will be folded into the normal loot pool once this upcoming season is over.

For the unfamiliar, the Eriana’s Vow is 90 RPM (Rounds-Per-Minute) hand cannon that uses Special ammo. It’s two unique perks are Looks Can Kill, which allows this weapon to pierce enemy shields or barriers. This is not only great for taking down Hive Knights, but it will be crucial for the new Nightfall modifiers. Since some enemies can spawn with barriers, you’ll have to use a weapon like the Eriana’s Vow to break their shields.

The other perk is dubbed Death at Frist Glance, which grants bonus damage to your opening shot if you are aiming down the sights. Your bonus damaging round is preserved if you land a precision or elemental shield hit. This allows you to make all 6 shots of the Eriana’s Vow deal extra damage if you are accurate. It’s a superbly powerful weapon and will be usable for anyone who purchased Shadowkeep.

See Also