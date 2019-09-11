How to Complete All Fortnite Season 10, Week 7 Challenges

The next week of Fortnite challenges has been leaked online. Part of a data mine from @archer_fortnite, the Week 7, Season 10 challenges revolves around working together with your squad. Dubbed “Team Spirit,” these are some of the simplest challenges so far even though they require a partner. You will need to play in any mode that isn’t Solos, so gather a few friends for this week.

Here’s how to beat every Season 10, Week 7 challenge in Fortnite:

Normal Team Spirit Challenges

1. Play a Three Matches With a Friend

This one is very straight forward, all you have to do is play three matches with someone who is on your friend’s list. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, just complete the match and you’ll make progress towards this challenge.

2. Assist a Teammate in 5 Eliminations

The next challenge requires you to help your teammate kill another player. Either of you can secure the kill, but you both have to shoot the same person beforehand. Because of this, make sure you communicate with your partner about who you are shooting. This challenge is easily completed in Team Rumble since you will have multiple chances to secure eliminations.

3. Pet a Teammate’s Pet

For this, you just need to pet a teammate’s back bling animal companion. We recommend just having both you and your partner equip a pet and hop into a match. Now just go up behind them and follow the prompt to give their cuddly companion a nice head pat.

4. Mark an Uncommon, Rare, and Epic Item

Just like Apex Legends, Fortnite allows players to ping objectives, enemies, locations, or weapons. All you need to do for this challenge is ping an uncommon (Green), rare (Blue), and legendary (Purple) item. It doesn’t matter what it is, so just ping the first item of each rarity you come across, even if you plan on picking it up.

5. Heal a Teammate With a Chug Splash in Three Different Matches

Completing this challenge requires a bit of luck since you’ll need to obtain Chug Splashes. These are the grenades that you can throw to heal you or your teammates. We recommend landing in named areas that will have a lot of chests, giving you more chances at finding this item. Once you get a Chug Splash, run over to your allies and wait for them to take damage before tossing the healing soda at their feet.

6. Deal a Combined 1,000 Damage With Your Squad or Duo

Another challenge that will be completed by just playing the game, you and your teammates will need to deal a total of 1,000 points of damage. This can be finished over multiple matches, so don’t worry about trying to secure that much damage in a single game. Instead, just play close to your teammates and focus fire targets together to ensure you get as much damage as possible.

7. Revive a Teammate in Three Different Matches

This challenge is pretty easy to get since you can just have your teammate down themselves intentionally. You can do this by either blowing yourself up with an explosive or jumping off a high ledge. Once they’re down, pick them up and then move on to the next match.

Premium Team Spirit Challenges

1. Finish Top 20 With a Friend

If you are having trouble reaching top 20 with a friend we recommend just hiding and avoiding fights until you reach this number. Stay away from high traffici areas such as Tilted Town and try to drop far away from the bus’ initial route. It may take a few attempts, but this is actually quite easy since a lot of squads die early on.

2. Assist Teammates With 5 Eliminations in a Single Match

Here’s where things get tricky, you’ll need to get five eliminations in a single match as a team and assist in their deaths. However, you can play Team Rumble, which offers way more opportunities since you can respawn. Just stick with your squad during games and try to call out who you are shooting at. Remember you have to at least hit the enemy once before they die for this challenge to complete.

3. Use a Launchpad in Squads or Duos

You shouldn’t have any trouble with this challenge since all you have to do is find a placed Launchpad and use it. This only needs to happen once, so there’s a high chance you’ll naturally complete it while going for other challenges.

4. Heal a Teammate With a Cozy Campfire in 3 Different Matches

Like the Chug Splashes, the hardest part about this challenge is actually finding the Cozy Campfires. It’s unclear if this challenge counts te ones already in the world, so consider landing at the Viking village to check. If not, you;’ll have to locate a campfire item via looting. Either way, just make sure your teammate is damaged before you light the fire to heal them.

5. Mark a Chest, a Shield Item, and Healing Item in a Single Match

For this challenge, you’ll need to use Foirtnite’s in-game ping system. Since these items need to be pinged in a single match, we suggest landing at a named location away from the bus’ route. This will ensure you can find all these items in peace and ping them without worry.

6. Deal combined 1,000 damage with your squad or duo in a single match

Of all the challenges this is by far the trickiest one to get, especially if you’re playing with random teammates. To complete this challenge you’ll need to deal 1,000 total damage as a team in either Duos or Squads. The latter is going to be the easiest since you’ll have more players dealing damage during the course of a game.

7. Reboot a Teammate

Week 7’s final challenge revolves around bringing a teammate back to life via the Reboot Vans scattered throughout the island. Just like the revive challenges, land near a van and have a teammate intentionally down themselves. Now let them bleed out, collect their card, and then reboot them at the van. While this will alert others to your presence, it will also complete the challenges.