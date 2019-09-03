How to Get the Ghostwraith Skin in Apex Legends

Wraith fans rejoice, the new Voidwalker event for Apex Legends has officially launched. Focused around everyone’s favorite teleporter, this new event brings some new map changes along with a host of new, limited-time cosmetics. The coolest is the Ghostwraith skin for Wraith. Sadly, unlocking this skin is impossible through gameplay and can only be acquired one way.

To unlock the Ghostwraith skin you’ll need to purchase it from the store for 1,800 Apex Coins, which is roughly around $18 USD. Keep in mind you’ll need to buy the $20 pack of Apex Coins to have enough to buy this skin. There is no way to get this outfit by playing the event or the limited-time event Armed and Dangerous. The same goes for the Gnarly Re-45, Blossom Lifeline, and Hardline Gibraltar skins.

You can earn the following rewards by playing Apex Legends during the event:

Battle-tested Banner Badge – Play 1 Game of Armed and Dangerous

30 Crafting Materials – Get 30 Headshots

Voidwalker Loading Screen – Win a Match

Paint the Planet G7 Scout Skin – Complete 7 Daily Challenges

These are the only cosmetics you can earn during the event without spending any Apex Coins. The Voidwalker event is now live on PS4, PC, and Xbox One until September 17, so you have plenty of time to earn the rewards listed above. Additionally, there will be Double XP weekend from September 6-8. If you’ve been behind on leveling up your Battle Pass this is the perfect time to jump back in.

