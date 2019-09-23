HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Specs

• Custom-tuned HyperX 7.1. surround sound

• Bass adjustment sliders

• HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers

• Game and chat balance

• Signature HyperX comfort

• Durable aluminum frame

• Advanced audio control mixer

• Detachable noise cancellation mic and braided cable

Gaming peripheral maker HyperX regularly goes out of its way to top itself and the competition. One of the company’s strongest headphone products is undoubtedly the Cloud Alpha, which offers plenty of compatibility with a host of gaming-related devices. Years later, Hyper X has decided to improve upon an already great pair of headphones with the Cloud Alpha S variation, which is meant to provide top-notch sound quality for PC-focused gamers. To say that HyperX has produced near-perfection once again is an understatement – the HyperX Cloud Alpha S offers up equal parts comfortability and amazing sound quality.

Putting on the HyperX Cloud Alpha S feels expectedly pleasant. This new and improved Cloud Alpha variation feels a lot better around the ears than its predecessor thanks to a softer set of earmuffs. After sitting down for an hours-long session of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) beta, my ears and head regions experienced no nagging pains whatsoever. The Cloud Alpha S is also built to last just like its comparable HyperX headphone models – its metal framing for the hooks, durable ear muff casing and soft paddings give it the long life factor it deserves. While it may not come in the Cloud Alpha’s signature red color scheme, the blue and black alteration looks just as good.

Since the Cloud Alpha S is primarily used for PC gaming, it comes with a few extra options that enhance the experience. You can choose to use the headphones as a basic listening tool for mobile devices with the 3.5-mm jack. But you’ll truly get the best sound quality there is by utilizing the lengthier USB Type A wiring, which helps this set of headphones realize its full potential. The USB hook up comes with an attached set of buttons that allow you to switch the headphones to 7.1 surround sound mode, properly balance the sound levels between the game itself and chat audio, and raise/lower the volume without having to do it through the computer itself. All of these options do an awesome job of bringing the best out of the Cloud Alpha S – the 7.1 surround sound is so good that you’ll refrain from ever turning it off.

Another great aspect of the Cloud Alpha S is the newly added bass adjustment sliders included on both sides of the headphones. Along with making the sound itself come through on a clearer basis, you can also choose to add a bit more oomph to the explosive gameplay coming through your headphones. This extra option gives the Cloud Alpha S’s already full suite of sound customization one more beneficial add-on. With all that being said, you’ll quickly find yourself reverting to the Cloud Alpha S as your default PC headphones thanks to its nice selection of audio options, high comfortability factor, and sleek design.

Pros:

The basic audio output sounds good, even without the USB wire’s audio bonuses

The 7.1 surround sound and bass adjustment sliders both provide satisfying audio options

The extra USB wiring increases the headphone’s length, which is extremely welcome

Cons:

None to speak of

Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0

