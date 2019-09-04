How to Get the Marked For Death Upgrade in Gears 5

If you want to survive the harsh wilds of Gears 5, you’ll need to upgrade Jack. While this little robot boasts a ton of different skills, one of his best is called Marked For Death. Tied to his Pulse skill, this ability makes all marked enemies recieve 20% extra damage. This allows you to rapidly tear apart bosses, mini-bosses, and powerful enemies like Flocks. However, you won’t be able to obtain this upgrade until you progress through Act 2, Chapter 3.

Once you visit the East Com Tower you will be free to explore the snowy wasteland on your skiff. Head towards the Crashed Condor Site just a little northwest of your current position. When you arrive, two Flocks and a horde of corrupted DBs will attack. Wipe out the robots first and then pick up one of the many heavy weapons scattered throughout the area.

We suggest nabbing the Tri-Gun by the Condor wreckage at the top of the hill. You’ll want to take one out at a time since this will reduce the number of leeches. After you kill both the Flocks you can find the Marked For Death upgrade in the safe among the wreckage. Have Jack open it to automatically receive and equip this skill.

See Also