5 Million Lords Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

It’s time to engage in massive battles and rule over the Three Realms in Million Lords!

Million Victories’ mobile MMORPG places you within the confines of a fantastical world ruled by lords and fought over by clans. Real-time strategy mechanics will push you into intense skirmishes as you look to expand your reach by claiming new territories. In order to keep up with the demanding pace of Million Lords, the developers behind the game worked with us to compile a collection of tips for would-be rulers. Apply these tips to your kingdom’s expansion and you’ll have no issue toppling your royal rivals!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Million Lords:

1. Pay Attention to the Distance of Your Attack and Your Target’s “Wall Experience”

• Before attacking someone, always try to reduce the distance from the city you’re landing your troops in to the city you want to conquer, using your own cities or another weak opponent’s city as a “launching point.” Otherwise, your enemy will have more time to react and plan his/her defense if your army is approaching from a farther distance. Always make sure the city you’re planning to attack has its wall experience available. You can find it on the information panel once you attack a city. That way, you’ll gain the experience from killing enemy troops, losing some troops and conquering the town (wall experience) = triple win.

2. Take Advantage of the “Fearless” and “Brave” Perks

• When confronted by a tough battle that may result in your defeat, it’s in your best interest to utilize the Fearless Perk to its maximum before sending in your troops – this method helps recover a good amount of troops in your capital town even if you lose. There are two ways to defend your cities – walls and troops. If you decide to go with your troops, it might be best to use and max out the Brave perk. That way, you’ll recover a substantial amount of troops that have been lost while in combat.

3. Upgrade Your Kingdom and Split Up Your Army for Quicker Movement on the Battlefield

• If you choose to defend with your city walls, you will need a fair amount of money in order to upgrade your cities. We recommend putting a decent amount of money towards upgrading your cities and putting some of it towards defending your kingdom from the incoming attacks. If you want to move your army a lot faster, you can split them up to attain a smaller range of movement that speeds up your troops. It’s a useful but risky trick, so use it carefully and efficiently.

4. Rely on a Spy Wisely and Try Taking on Stronger Opponents If You’re Feeling Frisky

• Using a spy before attacking a new opponent is a worthwhile maneuver. But you’ll end up giving him information about the equipment you’re using. Always try to hide your preferred gear in the inventory and weapon master menu by switching it out before you send out your spy, so you can keep your foes in the dark about your real equipped loadout.

• Gaining experience points is based on the difference in “Kingdom Points” between both players. Sometimes it’s worth trying to maximize your gained experience points by attacking a stronger opponent than you. Always calculate the risk of doing so wisely. Also, losing some of your cities in order to lose a portion of your Kingdom Points could be useful towards unlocking another target that can give you 150 to 200-percent of XP gain.

5. Get Reckless During the End of the Current Season

• Playing during the end of the current season is all about maximizing the gold you can acquire. In the last few hours of the season at hand, saving your troops doesn’t matter anymore – it’s officially time for you to strike with everything you can. Doing so helps you attain tons of gold that can be invested in your cities’ progress in order to reach the best Kingdom Points score. Doing so will help you reach the legendary rank and grab the best seasonal chest reward.

