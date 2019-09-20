NBA 2K20 1.04 Patch Notes: Neighborhood & Bug Fixes

Another patch dropped on September 19 for NBA 2K20 but luckily this one won’t take nearly as long to download.

Instead of the being the size of a full-length game, this one only clocks in at a little over 100 MB on PS4, so it won’t take all that long for you to install.

Despite its size, the patch does feature a couple of things that players have been nagging about, like the game hanging and forcing players to restart it completely.

2K Sports and patch notes don’t tend to go together all that well so while we know about that fix, that’s pretty much all we know without the official patch notes released. For the time being, we have this tweet that gives us all we know so far.

Small patch update as we continue our efforts to improve 2K20 💪 🔨 Fixed the game hanging when attempting to leave the Neighborhood (via exiting to the main menu, playing your next NBA game, etc) after previously viewing the animation store — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) September 19, 2019

The latest installment in the 2K franchise has been met with a lot of negative fan feedback as they even got the hashtag “#Fix2K20” trending as they pointed out several major issues with the game.

In earlier September, patch 1.03 came with a decent sized set of patch notes which won back a lot of goodwill in the community. There’s still a long way to go with this but it’s good to see 2K working on some fixes.

The last time a patch came out in 2K, it was posted to the official NBA 2K20 Facebook page so that’ll be what you want to keep an eye on if you want to get the skinny on everything.

Nothing is there as of yet so it’s unclear if we’ll be getting much more than what we have with the tweet. At the very least, we know the Neighborhood bug was fixed so that’ll be good news to most.

2K does call this a small update so it’s possible something bigger is in the works so stay tuned for that.

NBA 2K20 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.