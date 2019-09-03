New MTG Throne of Eldraine Planeswalker Revealed

We’re less than a day away from another Magic: The Gathering preview season beginning for Throne of Eldraine and the first card for the set has been spoiled. Revealed via ScreenRant, the new Planeswalker is called Oko, Thief of Crowns and only costs three mana to cast. Unlike most planeswalkers, Oko doesn’t possess a traditional ultimate loyalty ability. Instead, Oko boasts three potent abilities, one of which we currently have no idea what it actually does.

Before we go into the breakdown here’s a quick look at Oko, Thief of Crowns:

[+2]: Create a Food token. [+1]: Target artifact or creature loses all abilities and becomes a green Elk creature with base power and toughness 3/3. [-5]: Echange control of target artifact or creature you control and target creature an opponent controls with power 3 or less.

Obviously, the oddest part of this Simic-colored planeswalker is what a Food token is. Currently, there is no word on what this is. However, we can speculate that it’s either some inherent card advantage or mana producer. Alternatively, it could deal with counters or even be a tweaked version of the Devour mechanic.

Oko’s second ability may not seem that flashy, but being able to permanently strip a creature or artifact of virtually everything cannot be overlooked. Acting as pseudo removal, we could easily see Oko making his way into Bant Midrange or aggressive Simic decks. This planeswalker will also be potent in Commander, as he can turn an insanely strong artifact like Darksteel Forge into a lowly Elk.

Finally, his minus five skill synergizes nicely with his transformation ability. Yet, it’s hard to say how impactful this loyalty ability will be in most formats. It’s his skill to strip away any abilities from a creature that makes Oko so strong. Plus, we still have to consider that Food token and what it could bring to the battlefield.

Throne of Eldraine is set to release on October 4.

