Pokemon GO Mewtwo EX Raid Passes Just Released

EX Raid Passes for EX Raids with Mewtwo with the move Shadow Ball have just been released in Pokemon GO, according to Niantic Support.

Niantic previously announced that players can start receiving EX Raid Passes for the EX Raids with Mewtwo starting September 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT, but it looks like they’re being released now.

You can see a picture of the invite here.

If you and your group beat Mewtwo in the EX Raid, not only will you encounter a Mewtwo with the exclusive move Shadow Ball – which hasn’t been available since Mewtwo was last available in EX Raids back in 2017 – but you also get a chance to encounter a Shiny Mewtwo according to Niantic’s original blog post.