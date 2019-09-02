Pokemon GO Shiny Gligar: What Does It Look Like?

Week one of the Ultra Bonus in Pokemon GO has just gone live, and with it comes the arrival of the shiny variant of Gligar, according to Niantic.

Here’s what Shiny Gligar looks like in Pokemon GO:

As you can see from the image above, Shiny Gligar goes from the purple color of its normal form to more of a periwinkle color. The Shiny variant of its evolution, Gliscor, is also periwinkle instead of purple and its secondary color changes from the red of its normal form to yellow.

According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is roughly one in 450.

The Ultra Bonus gives players a number of bonuses all throughout most of September. Week one gives players a chance to hatch Unown forms U, L, T, R and A from 10 km Eggs and fight Raikou, Entei and Suicune in Raid Battles. In addition, Pokemon never before seen in Eggs will be added to the list of Pokemon that can hatch from them.

Starting week two, you can hatch the region-exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime and Tauros from 7 km Eggs with the chance of hatching Shiny versions until the end of week three. In addition, you’ll be able to fight all forms of Deoxys in regular Raid Battles along with a Mythical Pokemon starting week two.

Then during week three, you can fight Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike in Raid Battles and even get a chance to catch its shiny form. Plus, Pokemon from Pokemon Black & Pokemon White will start appearing, including the Pokemon Klink who will also appear in Raids and also has a chance to be shiny. Speaking of which, Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup will also appear during this time.

During the entire duration of the Ultra Bonus, Incubators will be twice as effective.

See also: