Pokemon GO Shiny Mewtwo: What Does It Look Like?

Week three of the Ultra Bonus is now live in Pokemon GO, giving players a chance to fight and catch Mewtwo in five-star Raid Battles and maybe even catch its shiny form according to Niantic.

Here’s what Shiny Mewtwo looks like in Pokemon GO:

Shiny Mewtwo has his bottom section and tail turn from purple to green.

According to The Silph Road, your chances of encountering a shiny Legendary Pokemon after a Raid Battle is one in 19.

The Mewtwo caught in Raid Battles will have the exclusive move Psystrike, according to Niantic. According to early analyses from players, Psystrike makes Mewtwo incredibly powerful. You’ll have until September 23 at 1 p.m. PDT to catch Mewtwo with Psystrike.

Starting now, you’ll also be able to catch Shiny versions of the recently added Pokemon Patrat, Lillipup and Klink, according to our previous guide. They’re among the many new Pokemon from the Unova region added today.

Don’t forget that you still have a chance to hatch a Shiny version of the region-exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime and Tauros from 7 km Eggs until September 23 at 1 p.m. PDT. However, you also have a chance to encounter the shiny versions of these Pokemon in the wild in the region they’re found in even after the Ultra Bonus period is over according to Niantic Support. Farfetch’d is found in Japan and South Korea; Kangaskhan is found within Australia; Mr. Mime is found within Europe and Tauros is found within North America, according to Eurogamer.

