Pokemon GO Shiny Patrat: What Does It Look Like?

Pokemon originating from the Unova region, the setting of Pokemon Black and Pokemon White, are going live in Pokemon GO today, and that includes some new Shiny Pokemon.

Here’s what Shiny Patrat looks like in Pokemon GO:

✨ TRE NUOVI SHINY sono arrivati su #PokemonGO! 🎉 Prova a cercare la forma cromatica di #Patrat, #Lillipup e #Klink nei raid o in forma selvatica. 🍃#PokemonGORaidItalia pic.twitter.com/pAO03MeX2d — Pokémon GO Raid Italia (@PokemonGoRaidIt) September 16, 2019

Shiny Patrat has his eyes turn from mostly red to blue. As for its evolution, Watchog, the most notable difference between it and its Shiny variant is that its stripes go from yellow to green.

According to our previous guide, you can encounter a Patrat in the wild, in 2 km Eggs, or as a Raid Boss.

According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is roughly one in 450.

Don’t forget that you still have a chance to hatch a Shiny version of the region-exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime and Tauros from 7 km Eggs until September 23 at 1 p.m. PDT. However, you also have a chance to encounter the shiny versions of these Pokemon in the wild in the region they’re found in even after the Ultra Bonus period is over according to Niantic Support. Farfetch’d is found in Japan and South Korea; Kangaskhan is found within Australia; Mr. Mime is found within Europe and Tauros is found within North America, according to Eurogamer.

In addition to the new Unova region Pokemon, week three of the Ultra Bonus also brings with it the opportunity to fight and encounter a Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike in five-star Raid Battles, according to Niantic. You may also find a Shiny Mewtwo. According to The Silph Road, your chances of encountering a shiny Legendary Pokemon after a Raid Battle is one in 19. Also appearing in Raids are new Raid Bosses that can serve as counters to Mewtwo when you beat and capture them.

