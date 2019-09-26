Pokemon GO Shiny Seviper and Zangoose Now Available

The World Tourism Day event in Pokemon GO has gone live and Shiny Seviper and Shiny Zangoose have been added to the game.

Here’s what they look like:

According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is roughly one in 450.

According to Eurogamer, Seviper is found in North America, South America and Africa while Zangoose is found in Europe, Asia and Australasia.

But catching them in the wild isn’t the only way you can potentially get a Shiny version of these Pokemon. You can also get the Research Task exclusive to the World Tourism Day event that has you trade Pokemon caught 10,000 km apart, according to Pokemon GO players on The Silph Road Subreddit. If you live in North America, South America and Africa, you’ll get a Zangoose as a reward and if you live in Europe, Asia and Australasia, you’ll get a Seviper as a reward. The Research Task is available until October 1. You’ll also be able to hatch them from 5 km Eggs found in their respective regions starting today.

The World Tourism Day event also makes trading Pokemon cost 1/4 less Stardust and PokeStops players have never visited before award twice the XP until October 1, according to Niantic.

The event also adds permanent additions to the game other than Shiny Seviper and Zangoose. The region-exclusive Pokemon listed below can be hatched from 5 km Eggs found in their respective real-world locations:

Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Heracross, Corsola, Volbeat, Illumise, Torkoal, Zangoose, Seviper, Lunatone, Solrock, Tropius, Relicanth, Pachirisu, Mime Jr., Chatot, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Heatmor, and Durant.

In addition, Mime Jr. is now available from 5 km Eggs in Europe and you can even hatch its Shiny version. A new shirt has also been added to the Style Shop.

