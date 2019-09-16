Pokemon GO Unova Pokemon List: Everyone So Far

Pokemon originating from the Unova region, the setting of Pokemon Black and Pokemon White, are going live in Pokemon GO today.

The new Pokemon are being released with week three of the Ultra Bonus event on September 16 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic.

Here’s a list of all the Unova Pokemon we know so far will be released today as well as where to find them, according to a PR representative for Niantic who contacted Heavy via email:

Snivy – Wild, 5 km Egg

Servine – Evolve Snivy

Serperior – Evolve Servine

Tepig – Wild, 5 km Egg

Pignite – Evolve Tepig

Emboar – Evolve Pignite

Oshawott – Wild, 5 km Egg

Dewott – Evolve Oshawott

Samurott – Evolve Dewott

Patrat – Wild, 2 km Egg, Raid Boss

Watchog – Evolve Patrat

Lillipup – Wild, 2 km Egg, Raid Boss

Herdier – Evolve Lillipup

Stoutland – Evolve Herdier

Purrloin – Wild, 2 km Egg

Liepard – Evolve Purrloin

Pidove – Wild, 2 km Egg

Tranquill – Evolve Pidove

Unfezant – Evolve Tranquill

Blitzle – Wild, 5 km Egg

Zebstrika – Evolve Blitzle

Drilbur – 5 km Egg

Excadrill – Evolve Drilbur

Foongus – 5 km Egg

Amoonguss – Evolve Foongus

Ferroseed – 10 km Egg

Ferrothorn – Evolve Ferroseed

Klink – 10 km Egg, Raid Boss

Klang – Evolve Klink

Klinklang – Evolve Klang

Litwick – 10 km Egg

Lampent – Evolve Litwick

Chandelure – Evolve Lampert with Unova Stone

Golett – 10 km Egg

Golurk – Evolve Golett

Deino – 10 km Egg

Zweilous – Evolve Deino

Hydreigon – Evolve Zweilous

Pansage – Wild (Asia-Pacific)

Simisage – Evolve Pansage

Pansear – Wild (Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India)

Simisear – Evolve Pansear

Panpour – Wild (The Americas and Greenland)

Simipour – Evolve Panpour

Heatmor – Wild (The Western hemisphere)

Durant – Wild (The Eastern hemisphere)

The Pokemon Yamask has been hinted at on the official Pokemon GO Twitter account as well as in the key art above, but it’s not yet confirmed if it along with its evolution, Cofagrigus, are going to be in the game yet.

You’ll have a small chance of finding a Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup in the wild. According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is about one in 450. You also have a chance to encounter a Shiny Klink after you defeat it as a Raid Boss.

In addition to the new Unova region Pokemon, week three of the Ultra Bonus also brings with it the opportunity to fight and encounter a Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike in five-star Raid Battles. You may also find a shiny Mewtwo. According to The Silph Road, your chances of encountering a shiny Legendary Pokemon after a Raid Battle is one in 19. Also appearing in Raids are new Raid Bosses that can serve as counters to Mewtwo when you beat and capture them.

