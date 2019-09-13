New Pokemon Teased as Glitch on Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Website

A new Pokemon for Pokemon Sword & Shield has been teased on the official website, appearing as a glitch.

🚨 New Pokémon Discovered! 🚨 Head this way for the latest on our Galar research, Trainers: https://t.co/lV2QujX0I3

#PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/FaXKTw3AWW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 13, 2019

The Twitter account for Pokemon tweeted that a new Pokemon was discovered and instructed people to visit the website. Upon reaching the main page, you can see a glitched image appearing on one of the corners of the screen. It will quickly move away if you hover your mouse cursor over it. Clicking on the image before it moves away plays the cry of the Pokemon Rotom and reloads the page.

Serebii Update: A new Pokémon has seemingly been revealed. Currently a "glitching" page has been released with this image. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/FWk0KYphLS — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 13, 2019

The mystery Pokemon actually has its own webpage. Most of the info on it including its name is redacted, but it does tell us that the Pokemon is fighting-type, weighs 257.9 lbs. and has the ability Steadfast which increases the speed stat of a Pokemon by one stage if it flinches after being hit with a certain move according to Bulbapedia. It also contains the following quote:

Only [Redacted] that have survived many battles can attain this [missing]. When this Pokemon’s [Redacted] [Redacted]ers, it will retire from combat.

The quote seems to imply that the mystery Pokemon is either an evolved Pokemon or a Pokemon with a different form.

My initial guess was that it was an alternate form of Cubone, given the shape of its head. However, a few users on Twitter suggested that it was an alternate form of Farfetch’d. It’s weapon does look similar in color to the leek that Farfetch’d carries. Also, some users believe that the glitched picture on the website is actually the Pokemon on its side.

Another user has tried filling in the blanks on the quote on the website:

Filling in the blanks

Only *Farfetch'd* that have survived many battles can attain this *Evolution*. When this Pokémon's *leak shatt*ers, it will retire from combat — Alex✏️ (@EdkrazeOfficial) September 13, 2019

So the current guess seems to be the Galar Form of Farfetch’d. It may even have a gimmick where it retreats from battle when it takes enough damage, similar to Wimpod and Golisopod. The only thing that doesn’t check out is its weight; Farfetch’d has a weight of 33.1 lbs. according to Bulbapedia, which is much lighter than the mystery Pokemon’s 257.9 lbs.

