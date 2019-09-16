How to Read Eridian Writing in Borderlands 3

There are a lot of secrets hidden throughout the world of Borderlands 3, but one of the most intriguing is the Eridian slabs scattered throughout the different worlds. As you play the game you’ll quickly discover that these stone etchings are impossible to decipher. Just like the Eridian Crystals, you’ll need a specific upgrade to understand this writing and collect your reward. However, the Eridian Analyzer will not be available until you get to the end of the main campaign.

In order to read the Eridian Writing, you’ll need the Eridian Analyzer which is a mission reward given out after you defeat a story boss. This item is impossible to miss, so don’t worry about forgetting to pick it up. Once you have the analyzer you can go and scan any Eridian Writing slab throughout the world. Just walk up to these objects and hit the interact prompt that appears. You’ll then hear a unique lore entry and earn 25 Eridium for your trouble.

This is one of the best ways to earn a lot of Eridium so we strongly recommend scanning every single one before you jump into True Vault Hunter mode. Given how critical this resource is, you’ll need as much as possible for the end game. Remember, every location will only have one Eridium Writing challenge, so don’t expect to see a lot of them.

