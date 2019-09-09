Resident Evil Project Resistance Trailer Shows Co-op Horror

When it comes to multiplayer horror games the Resident Evil series hasn’t had a lot of luck. While the franchise has helped redefine the survival horror genre, most of their forays into online gaming have been underwhelming. Enter Project Resistance, a four-player co-op survival horror game that has been teased over the past few days. With more details set to release during the Tokyo Game Show later this week, Capcom has released a brief teaser trailer for this title.

Check out the Resident Evil Project Resistance trailer below!

In the trailer we see four players, none of which are protagonists from previous Resident Evil titles, battling it out against zombies, Lickers, and the hulking Mr. X. The fight appears to take place in a lab with an unnamed individual releasing hordes of nightmares on the helpless survivors. We see the four players use a variety of weapons such as pistols, shotguns, bats, and explosive devices.

Currently, little is known about Project Resistance, but judging from the trailer we suspect that one team will get to control the undead while others try to survive. Since the unnamed individual appears to control Mr. X remotely – a stark contrast to the remake of Resident Evil 2 – this could suggest that there are two teams.

There is no release date for Project Resistance, but it is coming out for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

