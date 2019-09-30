How to Raise Your Season Pass Rank in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion has officially launched, so there’s a ton of new content to sink your teeth into. One of the biggest additions is the Season Pass, which acts as Destiny 2’s version of a battle pass. Filled with rewards including cosmetic items, armor, crafting materials, engrams, and even an Exotic weapon, leveling up this pass is definitely worth the effort.

Additionally, players can obtain their Seasonal Artifact from reaching rank seven in the Season Pass. This makes ranking up critical to increasing your Guardian’s strength, especially if you plan to raid this weekend.

To level up your Season Pass all you need to do is play. Unlike games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, Destiny 2’s pass is solely increased by gaining experience. You gain XP from killing enemies, completing, activities, turning in bounties, and generally just enjoying the game. However, because the Season Pass is tied to experience there are a few ways to help speed up the process.

The first is by collecting and completing bounties as you go through Shadowkeep or other activities. When the new expansion releases, we strongly recommend going to the Tower and picking up a variety of bounties from the likes of Ada-1, the Gunsmith, Zavala, and the Eververse store. Focus on ones that can be completed on any planet, since you’ll most likely want to dive right into the Shadowkeep campaign.

Remember to also grab Patrols and complete any Public Events near you. For the former, make sure to pick bounties that revolve around killing enemies. This ensures that you’ll make progress towards the Patrol, as you work on other tasks. Finally, if you have a Ghost with the Guiding Light perk, make sure to slap that on. This will increase all your experience gained by 10%, making it invaluable.

