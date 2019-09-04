Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date for Banjo-Kazooie & Terry Bogard Reveal

Today’s Nintendo Direct live stream (September 4) dropped a ton of incredible Smash news!

First up was the announcement of Banjo-Kazooie’s release date for his DLC inclusion in the game. That date was revealed to be…TODAY! Nintendo pulled another same-day announcement/release maneuver that’s sure to please longtime Smash fanatics. A special gameplay demonstration showcased the character’s move set, themed stage (“Spiral Mountain”), and a collection of music (10 songs total) adapted from the N64 pairs’ classic games. Grant Kirkhope, the original composer behind the Banjo-Kazooie games, has returned to arrange these iconic tunes.

Banjo-Kazooie expectedly fires eggs, utilizes a charging “Wonderwing” attack, activates a “Shock Spring Jump” attack/recovery maneuver and even sends out catchable grenades. His Final Smash, “The Final Jinjinator,” incorporates the familiar Jinjos that longtime Banjo-Kazooie fans will thoroughly enjoy. Gruntilda, Bottles, Mumbo Jumbo, Tooty and Buzzbombs even pop up to make a few cameo appearances on Banjo-Kazooie’s stage. Along with all this news is the release of a “Version 5.0” update that includes a new mode, which is the return of “Home Run Contest.” And of course, we’re getting new Mii Fighter costumes.

Afterward, an entirely new trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate popped up during the ongoing live stream. A clever teaser kicked off the footage and ultimately told fans that the next DLC character hails from SNK. A series of awesome scenes showed off a gang of popular SNK fighting game characters trying their hardest to claim the Smash invite envelope.

Everyone from The King of Fighters’ Kyo Kusanagi to Samurai Shodown’s Nakoruru made a special appearance. Everyone failed to retrieve the envelope…except one guy. And that guy turned out to Fatal Fury’s hat flinging protagonist, Terry Bogard! The trailer ended by announcing that Terry is currently in development and will arrive sometime in November. Later footage showed Terry off in action on the grand arena stage from The King of Fighters XIV.

As for the final bit of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news, it was revealed that even more DLC characters are in development beyond the game’s initial “Fighters Pass” offerings. It seems like Masahiro Sakurai’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate work will never end…

