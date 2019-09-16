Unova Stone in Pokemon GO: How to Get It & Who Can Use It

The Unova Stone is a new Evolutionary Item that will be introduced into Pokemon GO with the arrival of the new Pokemon from the Unova region.

Unova Stones are acquired from Research Breakthroughs, according to a PR representative from Niantic who contacted Heavy via email. Research Breakthroughs are earned by completing seven different Research Tasks on seven different days. You can track your progress in the Research Tasks menu. Research Breakthroughs earn you a number of different rewards including XP, a Legendary Pokemon encounter and Evolutionary Items like the Sinnoh Stone that was introduced with the arrival of Sinnoh region Pokemon.

So far, the only Pokemon confirmed to evolve with the Unova Stone is Lampent, according to the PR representative. The item allows it to evolve into Chandelure.

We don’t know exactly when the Unova Stone will be released, but we believe that it will go live along with the Unova Pokemon on September 16 at 1 p.m. PDT according to Niantic.

You’ll have a small chance of finding a Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup in the wild once the Unova region Pokemon go live. According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is about one in 450. You also have a chance to encounter a Shiny Klink after you defeat it as a Raid Boss.

The release of the Unova Pokemon coincides with week three of the Ultra Bonus event. That means that you’ll also have the opportunity to fight and encounter a Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike in five-star Raid Battles until September 23 at 1 p.m. PDT. You may also find a shiny Mewtwo. According to The Silph Road, your chances of encountering a shiny Legendary Pokemon after a Raid Battle is one in 19. Also appearing in Raids are new Raid Bosses that can serve as counters to Mewtwo when you beat and capture them. Also, Egg Incubators are twice as effective for the duration of the event.

