How to Unlock More Weapon Slots in Borderlands 3

It seems like every problem in Borderlands 3 can be solved with a gun. Just like the previous entries in the series, there are millions upon millions of weapon variations that players can stumble across. Sadly, you can only hold two when the game starts out, which can feel fairly limiting during the game’s opening act. Thankfully, this can be increased up to four, allowing you to equip an additional two weapons.

Upgrading your weapon is tied to your progress in the game, not your level or any item you can pick up. The first weapon slot increase will happen when you leave Pandora for the first time aboard the Sanctuary. Once you regain control of your Vault Hunter you’ll automatically get an additional slot for a weapon. Your fourth and final weapon slot unlocks as you progress through a quest on Promethea. It takes roughly 10 hours to get to this spot and it’s impossible to miss.

Remember to bring a variety of weapon types and elements with you. This will ensure that you’re able to quickly deal with any threat or adapt to a changing fight. While it’s fun to bring all explosive guns with you, they won’t do much against armored enemies. Besides, where the fun in just carrying around a bunch of generic guns? Now make Marcus proud and go shoot some angry bandits!

