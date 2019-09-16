Where to Find Heatmor & Durant in Pokemon GO

New Pokemon from the Unova region are going live later today in Pokemon GO, including a new set of region-exclusive Pokemon.

Heatmor and Durant will be included among the list of Unova Pokemon coming to the game, according to a PR representative for Niantic who reached out to Heavy via email.

Heatmor will be located in the Western hemisphere while Durant will be located in the Eastern hemisphere. We will update the article with more specific countries once reports start coming in from players.

Here’s a full list of region-exclusive Pokemon currently in Pokemon GO, courtesy of Eurogamer.

Tauros – North America Kangaskhan – Australasia Mr. Mime – Europe Farfetch’s – Asia Heracross – Latin America & Southern U.S. Corsola – Countries along the equator between 31N and 26S Relicanth – New Zealand and surrounding islands Illumise – North America, South America and Africa Volbeat – Europe, Asia and Australasia Zangoose – Europe, Asia and Australasia Seviper – North America, South America and Africa Lunatone – Europe, Asia and Australasia Solrock – North America, South America and Africa Torkoal – South Asia Tropius – Africa and the Mediterranean Pachifisu – Alaska, Canada and Russia Shellos – Globally, but with different forms east and west of the Meridian line Chatot – Southern Hemisphere Carnivine – Florida and South Carolina, USA Uxia – The Americas and Greenland Mesprit – Europe, Middle East, Africa and India Azelf – Asia-Pacific

Heatmor and Durant are expected to go live with the other Unova Pokemon on September 16 at 1 p.m. PDT according to Niantic.

You’ll have a small chance of finding a Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup in the wild once the Unova region Pokemon go live. According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is about one in 450. You also have a chance to encounter a Shiny Klink after you defeat it as a Raid Boss.

The release of the Unova Pokemon coincides with week three of the Ultra Bonus event. That means that you’ll also have the opportunity to fight and encounter a Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike in five-star Raid Battles until September 23 at 1 p.m. PDT. You may also find a shiny Mewtwo. According to The Silph Road, your chances of encountering a shiny Legendary Pokemon after a Raid Battle is one in 19. Also appearing in Raids are new Raid Bosses that can serve as counters to Mewtwo when you beat and capture them. Also, Egg Incubators are twice as effective for the duration of the event.

