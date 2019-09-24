WWE 2K20: Full Roster Listing of Announced Superstars

Every year, wrestling fans are eager to hear about the latest entry in the WWE 2K franchise.

For WWE 2K20, 2K Games and Visual Concepts are looking to fill out the game’s roster in a few surprising ways. WWE Hall of Famer’s who haven’t been included in the series for a long time are making a welcome comeback. Plus the brand new “WWE 2K20 Originals” mode will include fantastical versions of current-day Superstars. Along with all those featured wrestlers, fans can also look forward to taking several of last year’s roster members into the squared circle. WWE 2K20 is certainly going above and beyond with its playable Superstar offering this year.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at all the roster members that’ll enter the ring in WWE 2K20.

Male Superstars (Launch)

• AJ Styles

• Aleister Black

• Andrade

• Andre The Giant

• Angelo Dawkins

• Baron Corbin

• Big Boss Man

• Big E

• Big Show

• Braun Strowman

• Bray Wyatt

• Bret “Hitman” Hart

• Brock Lesnar

• Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

• Buddy Murphy

• Christian

• Daniel Bryan

• Dolph Ziggler

• Drew McIntyre

• Dusty Rhodes

• Eddie Guerrero

• Edge

• Finn Bálor

• Humberto Carrillo

• Jeff Hardy

• John Cena

• Johnny Gargano

• Kane

• Kevin Owens

• King Booker

• Kofi Kingston

• Kurt Angle

• “Macho Man” Randy Savage

• Mark Henry

• Matt Hardy

• Montez Ford

• Papa Shango

• R-Truth

• Randy Orton

• Rey Mysterio

• Ric Flair

• Roman Reigns

• “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

• Rusev

• Samoa Joe

• Seth Rollins

• Shawn Michaels

• Sheamus

• Shinsuke Nakamura

• Sting

• “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

• Tatanka

• The Miz

• Triple H

• Ultimate Warrior

• Undertaker

• Velveteen Dream

• Xavier Woods

Female Superstars (Launch)

• Alexa Bliss

• Alicia Fox

• Asuka

• Bayley

• Becky Lynch

• Brie Bella

• Carmella

• Charlotte Flair

• Dana Brooke

• Mandy Rose

• Mickie James

• Naomi

• Natalya

• Nia Jax

• Nikki Bella

• Nikki Cross

• Paige

• Ronda Rousey

• Sasha Banks

Male Superstars (DLC)

• “$500 Shirt” The Rock

• “Demon King” Finn Bálor

• “Fed-Up” Sheamus

• FrankenStrowman

• Hulk Hogan

• Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind

• “Survivor” Mandy Rose

• “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

• “The Swampfather” Bray Wyatt

• “Twisted” Nikki Cross

• “Unleashed Apex Predator” Randy Orton

• “Wicked” Aleister Black

Female Superstars (DLC)

• Chyna

See Also: