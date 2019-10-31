Alec Baldwin Starring in Words With Friends Videos

Actor, Producer and Director Alec Baldwin collaborated with Zynga Inc. for a series of video vignettes commemorating the 10th anniversary of Words With Friends.

Baldwin not only lent his presence to the videos but also contributed to the early creative planning, developing the concepts, dialogue and other creative aspects for the videos, said Bernard Kim, Zynga’s president of publishing, in a statement.

“Alec Baldwin not only partnered with us on this campaign, but was a true co-collaborator,” Kim said.

Baldwin has been a long-time player of Words With Friends.

“It’s incredible to think back to my early days playing Words With Friends,” said Baldwin in a statement. “From playing on sets between takes, with colleagues, filmmakers and crew, to now, with my daily matches with my father-in-law in Italy, the game has been a constant in my life over the past decade.”

The sneak peek video released today by Zynga further shows Baldwin’s deep connection with the game. While players voted for “journey” as the “word of the year” to commemorate the friendships formed through the game according to a press release sent to Heavy, Baldwin’s word of the year was “five” because he and his wife, Hilaria, are having their fifth child.

Alec Baldwin is set to star in other videos based on the game, playing as a soap opera doctor and a safari adventurer among other roles according to the press release. The videos will be released over the next several months.

Baldwin became a brand ambassador for Words With Friends back in August 2019, according to Polygon.

In 2011, Baldwin was asked to leave an American Airlines flight after he refused to put the game down and turn off his phone, according to CBS News.

Baldwin has been performing on stage, in film and television since 1980, according to his bio. The Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor has appeared in such works as 30 Rock, Beetlejuice, The Hunt for Red October and The Boss Baby. Many known him for portraying President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

According to an infographic sent to Heavy, every day 1.8 million Chats are sent, 6.4 million games are created, 1.46 billion points are scored, 3.8 million games are completed, 2.2 million powerups are used and 282 million tiles are played in Words With Friends.

