Where to Find the Archer’s Line Dead Ghost in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep has officially released and there’s a ton of content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new campaign, weapons, Exotics, and raid, there are a number of dead Ghosts hidden throughout the Moon. Available only after you turn in a Lost Ghost Trace, one of these little guys can be found in Archer’s Line.

When you land in Sanctuary, take the path to the left and drive until you reach Archer’s Line. From here, stick to the road on the left until it leads down along the cliff. You’ll eventually come across a small ramp that jumps over a glowing green chasm. Get off your Sparrow and follow the narrow path along the side of the chasm. You’ll see a small base with a few spirits floating around.

Near the supply boxes, you’ll find the dead Ghost by the edge. It should be giving off a bright shine, so it’s pretty easy to locate. Grabbing the Ghost will give you some Phantasmal Fragments, which are used in crafting the various weapons and armor pieces from the rune. This is a rare and valuable resource, so make sure to hunt these Ghosts down whenever you get the chance.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest Destiny 2 news, guides, and more.