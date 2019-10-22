Where to Find Banshee-44’s Hidden Workshop in Destiny 2

The new Exotic quest for the Leviathan’s Breath Exotic bow is officially live. Revolving around building a bow with everyone’s favorite gunsmith, Banshee-44, this quest will have you killing enemies all across the solar system. However, to even start this ques you will need to find the Hidden Workshop that Banshee-44 neglected to tell you how to enter. Curiously, getting to this location forces you to complete a mini-game that has been available in Destiny 2 since it launched. Here’s how to get into Banshee-44’s Hidden Workshop:

1. Get the Quickness Buff

The first step is to obtain the Quickness buff by completing the Floor is Lava mini-game. To start this, head up to the scaffolding right above the initial spawn point. Head to the middle and interact with the red boxes when you see the “Don’t Pick Me Up” prompt. This will cause you to turn red and a pillar of light will spawn in one of three areas.

You now have to carefully make your way to that light without touching the ground. If you do you’ll take a ton of damage and possibly die. When you reach the column of light, stand in it to obtain the Quickness buff. This will enhance your speed and jumping ability until you die. If you do perish, you’ll need to do the entire mini-game again.

2. Climb to Banshee-44’s Hidden Workshop

Head towards the hanger and go to the newly opened door by the robot at the top of the stairs to the right. Go inside and go inside the storage room behind this little check-out kiosk. Go to the back left corner and jump onto the shelves so you can access the air vent in the ceiling. Climb inside, drop down, and run to the far end of the vent.

From here, carefully climb up the air vent until you reach another air vent. Remember, you’ll still have the Quickness buff, so your jumps will be much higher. Now just follow the vent until you reach the Hidden Workshop. You’ll see the bow in a glass case on the far wall, so go interact with it when you arrive.

