How to Get the Braytech Werewolf Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

The newest event for Destiny 2 has officially kicked off and just like last year there is a special weapon that players can unlock. Originally introduced in the Warmind expansion, users can earn the Braytech Werewolf Auto Rifle which will be available with multiple rolls. However, this is only unlocked after you obtain the Masterworked version of the gun, so don’t expect to see this weapon right away.

To earn the Braytech Werewolf you’ll need to complete the Master of Disguise Triumph which is located in the Seasonal tab on the Triumphs page. This Triumph tasks you with collecting all five masks during the Festival of the Lost. None of the masks you need to unlock are tied to additional Triumphs or the Eververse store. For this Triumph, you’ll need to purchase the following masks:

Hidden Swam Mask – 10 Chocolate Strange Coins

Goblin Mask – 20 Chocolate Strange Coins

Mithrax Mask – 30 Chocolate Strange Coins

Opulent Calus Mask – 40 Chocolate Strange Coins

Drifter Mask – 50 Chocolate Strange Coins

You can obtain Chocolate Strange Coins by completing rounds of the Haunted Forest, Eva bounties, or completing additional activities such as Crucible or Gambit matches. Each of the Daily Bounties offers 2 Chocolate Strange Coins, so you’ll need to grind out the Haunted Forest if you want these masks. Once all of the masks are obtained, turn in the Triumph and then go visit Eva. She will sell you the Braytech Werewolf for 1,000 candy. Given you are always earning candy for killing enemies, you should have more than enough by the end of this mini-quest.

