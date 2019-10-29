How to Get Candy in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

It wouldn’t be a Halloween celebration without some candy, right? Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost is officially underway and there’s a bunch of new loot for players to earn. While some items such as the Braytech Werewolf require multiple steps, others such as the different masks simply ask that you fork over some of your hard-earned candy. This currency is only available during the Festival of the Lost, so don’t expect to grind for it any time after the event ends.

When you arrive at The Tower, speak to Eva near the large tree in the center of the main area. She will be selling the Masquerader’s Hood in three different elements, so make sure to grab one. Fully modifiable, this helmet allows you to equip the various masks you earn or purchase during the event. You will only earn candy if you are wearing the Masquerader’s Hood!

Now, as you play through the game enemies will drop blue triangles that can be picked up. This is Candy, so make sure to run around and grab as much as you possibly can during the event. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the Haunted Forest or not, Candy will appear regardless of where you play.

For those who prefer Crucible, you’ll earn a steady stream of 4 pieces of Candy every 90 seconds or so as the match progresses. This is not an item that’s dropped from Guardians, simply a passive reward is given out during the match. If you want to farm Candy we suggest throwing a mask on and either going to a Lost Sector, the Blind Well, or brand new Altar of Sorrows on the Moon.

Keep in mind, the Candy will not instantly appear in your inventory so be prepared to run out and grab it. You’ll need at least 1,000 if you want to purchase the Braytech Werewolf Auto Rifle!

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest Destiny 2 news, guides, and more.