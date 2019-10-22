Dead by Daylight Withering Blight Event Delayed

It’s looking like Dead by Daylight’s Withering Blight Halloween event might not actually be here in time for Halloween.

BHVR announced on Twitter that there were some “unforeseen circumstances” that came up, resulting in a delay of the event entirely until the mid-chapter patch releases.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Withering Blight event is postponed until the release of the mid-chapter 3.3.0,” said BHVR on Twitter. “We’re working on getting the update ready as soon as possible and will keep you posted.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Withering Blight event is postponed until the release of the mid-chapter 3.3.0. We're working on getting the update ready as soon as possible and will keep you posted. #DeadbyDaylight #DBD — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 21, 2019

The event was originally set to kick off on October 22, but with this news, it’s going to a bit longer until it arrives.

While BHVR didn’t go into much detail about what happened, the Dead by Daylight leak page, Leaks by Daylight, says the reason is tied to the upcoming release of Archives.

I don't know why it is so confusingly written, but the #Halloween event has been postponed because they have some problems with the mid-chapter patch, and the halloween #event can't be released without this patch because is related to the Archives#deadbydaylight #dbd #lbd #bhvr pic.twitter.com/VZ8Ge6Cps4 — ✪ LeaksByDaylight ✪ (@leaksbydaylight) October 21, 2019

We don’t really have a clear idea of when the event will release now, but it’s for the best that BHVR gets everything working before releasing it. Dead by Daylight has never really been a game without its problems so it’ll be good to see them take their time with this one.

Archives will be a very interesting change to the game as it’ll give players set objectives to achieve during each round, which adds some much-needed incentive to play the game beyond your Daily Rituals.

It’ll definitely be one of the most major updates to ever come to the game and fans will no doubt be excited to see what it has to offer.

To its credit, Dead by Daylight has never really slowed down in terms of content so fans have always had something to look forward to in the future.

However, none of it has been quite like the Archives so that’ll be fun to play around with when it eventually debuts.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Read Also: