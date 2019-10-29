When is Dead by Daylight’s Withering Blight Event?

Halloween is almost upon us and Dead by Daylight’s Withering Blight event is nowhere in sight.

As you may know, their Halloween event was already supposed to be going on, but due to some errors, it had to be delayed until the mid-chapter patch releases.

Unfortunately, we don’t really have a clear idea of when that patch will actually arrive. According to a dev post, the Withering Blight event will still take place when the patch drop and it’ll run for the same time as was originally scheduled.

Although it won’t be here in time for Halloween, that won’t matter too much as Dead by Daylight is a spooky game year-round so the timing isn’t terribly important. It is a little bit funny to see a horror game miss its Halloween event, though.

The developers said they would update players sometime this week about the plans for the event.

A blog post by BHVR explained all the problems the team they ran into and why it was delayed in the first place.

When Will The Withering Blight Event Happen?

At this point, it’s looking like we’ll have to wait until November for the event to take place, which is some sad news for those looking to get their spooks in during October.

We still don’t know when the mid-chapter patch is going to hit but BHVR will be providing an update on that very soon and then we can prepare for the Halloween event.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Withering Blight event is postponed until the release of the mid-chapter 3.3.0. We're working on getting the update ready as soon as possible and will keep you posted. #DeadbyDaylight #DBD — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 21, 2019

The team is hard at work at getting everything up and running and we will update this post once the update arrives and we receive more information.

In the meantime, our best advice is to just keep on waiting and save up your Escape Cakes and Bloody Party Streamers.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

