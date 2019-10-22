How to Get the Gilded Shell Ghost in Destiny 2

With Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost right around the corner, Bungie has decided to celebrate with a massive charity stream for Game2Give. With the entire Destiny 2 community encouraged to participate, there are a variety of rewards for those willing to donate to this great cause. While you can donate anytime, the actual rewards will not be sent to your Post Master until October 29. So don’t feel rushed to spend the money if you don’t have it right now, you have a bit of time till the items are gone.

To obtain the Gilded Shell Ghost you will need to donate a minimum of $50 to the Game2Give charity from now until November 10. You can do this by going to this website and selecting the $50 option on the tab to the right. For those not able to spend $50, you can always spend $10 and obtain the New Mint Blossoms emblem. Given how these charity emblems are always quite rare, it’s certainly worth donating if you want to show-off to others.

Once you donate your money, a code will be sent out on October 29 allowing you to activate your special in-game products. Make sure to keep an eye out for an email from Bungie so you don’t miss your chance to add these items to your collection. There has been no word if the Gilded Shell will be available later down the road, but we seriously doubt it. Bungie is typically quite good at rewarding those who are willing to donate money to a good cause.

