Where to Find the Horned Wreath in Destiny 2

Shadowkeep is the latest expansion for Destiny 2 that offers a ton of new content for players to enjoy. While many will focus on the new campaign, you shouldn’t sleep on the new weapons offered by Eris Morn. Available near the end of the main story, these guns are tied to Essences. Used to craft guns, you’ll need to complete a variety of tasks to forge a randomly rolled weapon of your choice. If you’re going after the Tranquility sniper rifle then you’ll have to locate the Essence of Vanity’s Horned Wreath.

Unlike other weapon parts, this one can be found deep within the Temple of Crota in an area dubbed the “Chamber of Night.” You can find the entrance to the temple at the Anchor or Light, just past the round structure on the right. From here you’ll need to keep heading through the temple, running by all the enemies waiting for you. There is a lot of Hive in this fortress, so don’t waste your time stopping to fight them all.

It’s easy to get turned around, so we recommend watching Youtuber Esoterickk’s video above if you’re having trouble. You’ll know you’re on the right path when you reach an area that’s totally dark, forcing you to use your Ghost for light. You will find the Horned Wreath in a large, well-lit room underneath a balcony. Once you grab the weapon part just warp out of the temple and go finish the rest of this quest. Thankfully, if you want to grind for this sniper you won’t need to locate this weapon part again.

