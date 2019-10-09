How Long Does it Take to Beat John Wick Hex?

If you’ve ever wanted a game that put you in the shoes of John Wick, then you’re in luck with the new game John Wick Hex.

While you aren’t exactly in his shoes, you do take control of him in a game that blends the top-down type combat of the X-COM series, while featuring a gameplay element that only allows time to move when you’re moving, similar to Superhot.

The game itself only costs $20 so those looking for a full-lengthed AAA game out of this will have to look elsewhere. That’s not to say it’s a bad game by any means, because it’s certainly not.

How Long is John Wick Hex?

John Wick Hex is a game that shouldn’t take players longer than just a few hours to beat, in fact, you might be able to knock it out in just five or so hours.

One thing John Wick does have going for it is there’s a lot of replay value here, especially once you beat it for the first time and figure out how to play the game.

A console release is planned eventually so you’ll be able to get another playthrough in that way if you want.

For right now, John Wick Hex is only available on PC through the Epic Games Store, but it definitely feels like it’d be a good fit for consoles, especially the Switch.

All in all, it’s worth picking up, even if you blast through the whole game in a day. I’ve had fun with the game, even if it was limited and I can see myself going back in to try different methods.

There’s a lot of fun to be had here so if you’re on the fence, I’d recommend just diving right in and seeing what the game has to offer. If you’re a fan of strategy games like this, there’s a lot to like.

