How to Change Your Appearance in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

At the beginning of your Ghost Recon Breakpoint campaign, you’ll get the chance to customize your soldier’s facial appearance.

After that, you’ll finally earn the opportunity to outfit them in a variety of gear options. One of the cool things Ghost Recon Breakpoint does is allow you to customize your character so they appear in the gear you equip in the “Loadout” menu or the extra altered attire you get in the “Customize” menu. All you need to do to switch between both character customizing options is simply press right on the D-Pad within the main menu.

Once the green check is on for the “Skin Override” option, your customization elements are equipped. While that gear type becomes the visual focus of your character’s appearance, they thankfully don’t override your character’s current loadout stats. You can get your hands on new Customize gear by completing missions, discovering them all over the game’s open-world and purchasing them from the home base shop or main menu “Store.” The same activities can be completed if you’re also looking to nab new pieces of Loadout gear.

Arm tattoos can only be bought with the game’s premium currency “Ghost Coins.” Some hats can be found as in-game loot, while other hats can only be purchased with Ghost Coins. The same purchasing options apply to other Customize gear parts – some of them even require you to redeem them with a code of some kind. And there are certain pieces of clothing (such as pants) that can only be bought from Maria’s shop at your home base of Erewhon. Just take a look at all the locked pieces of apparel in the Customize tab to see how to unlock all those locked pieces of appearance-altering loot.

And if you decide to turn the Skin Override option off, your Loadout gear configuration will take over and become your soldier’s main appearance. And of course, your loadout’s stats won’t change during the process.