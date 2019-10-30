How to Ping Enemies in Modern Warfare

The newest installment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise has arrived with Modern Warfare’s release.

This time, it has a full-featured campaign for those who don’t want to spend all of their time in the multiplayer modes. However, most players will be picking up Modern Warfare for the multiplayer, and luckily, it’s pretty good this year.

With Ground War being such a popular mode so far, it might come in handy if you know how to ping enemies to your teammates. Instead of fumbling around on your controller, it might be easier to just know what button to hit instead so you won’t be wasting any time.

How to Ping Enemies

There are even some challenges that will require you to ping enemies on the map, which you’ll want to be doing anyway if you want to secure some new weapon charms.

To ping, you’ll need the Personal Radar killstreak, which is available at 3 kills, or 2 if you have the Hardline perk equipped.

All you have to do is use and get near enemies and you should be pinging them for your teammates. If you’re trying to complete the challenge where you need to ping 40 unique enemies, we recommend doing it in Ground War.

It won’t take more than a couple matches and you’ll be able to ping many enemies at once since they are usually grouped pretty close together in this mode.

The Recon Drone and Spotter might also work but players have reported inconsistencies with this, but the Personal Radar seems like it’ll be the best bet.

It’s good to ping enemies even if you’re not completing a challenge so don’t forget to get that done.

Now get out there on the battlefield and help out your squad!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

