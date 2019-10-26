How to Turn Cross-Play On and Off in Modern Warfare

The latest in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare, is out now and it brings one major change with.

Modern Warfare, for the first time ever in the series, is completely cross-platform meaning PC players are able to flex their muscles against their console counterparts if they’d like to.

However, if you’re on the console side of things, you might not find it fun to be continuously slaughtered by PC players, so you might consider switching off the cross-play feature.

It’s automatically on by default, but you are able to navigate through the menus to turn it off if you want to stick to just your platform.

How to Turn Off Cross-Play in Modern Warfare

All you’ll have to do to disable cross-play in Modern Warfare is load up the game, go to the Options menu, then scroll over to Account and there you’ll find an option to turn it off.

It’s as simple as that so keep that in mind next time you boot up Modern Warfare. You’re able to turn it on and off again as you please so if you’re worrying that you made a mistake, you’re still able to turn it back on.

Keep in mind that if you want to play with friends on different platforms, you’ll have to keep the feature on. Since Modern Warfare requires players to use an Activision account, playing with friends across platforms is actually pretty easy to do.

Cross-play is a huge change for Modern Warfare and it comes at a time when more and more games are adopting the feature. Fortnite has been the trailblazer and given the success Epic Games has had with it, it’s no surprise to see other games getting on the bandwagon.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

