When is the next Legends of Runeterra Beta?

Riot Games is jumping into the digital card game world with Legends of Runeterra and it is already shaping up to be a strong competitor to Blizzard’s juggernaut Hearthstone.

During the Riot Games 10-year anniversary livestream, the League of Legends developer announced they were branching off into several different genres including a first-person shooter, a fighting game, and also the card game.

Prior knowledge of League of Legends helps with Legends of Runeterra as you’ll see many familiar faces, but it is not needed at all to enjoy this game.

While the game is available now for a select number of players, it’s still not out for the majority. In order to get into the game, you’ll have to pre-register through this link where you’ll then have to wait for an email from Riot to let you know if you got in or not.

The initial preview phase ran from October 15 through October 20, where select players were able to get a taste of the action. The next preview will begin on November 14 and run until the 19. A beta will take place in Q1 2020 and then eventually a launch will be some time that year.

How to Get Legends of Runeterra

Now that you’ve gotten your invite, you’ll have to download the Legends of Runeterra client. Unlike Teamfight Tactics, LoR will be found in its own client instead of baked into the League of Legends client.

You can download that client through the website you pre-registered at. In fact, you can do this before you get access, but you won’t be able to do much as you’ll be greeted with a message saying the game isn’t ready for you.

We're coming back on November 14th. We'll have news and updates on all of our channels over the next few weeks leading up to the next preview patch. See you in game again soon. — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) October 21, 2019

However, once you get that email from Riot you’ll be good to go and you can log right in.

Once you undergo a set of tutorials that will show you how to play the game, you’ll be all set to dive in and see everything the new game has to offer.