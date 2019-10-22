How to Get the Leviathan’s Breath Exotic Bow in Destiny 2

So you want to earn the new Leviathan’s Breath Exotic bow in Destiny 2? Thankfully, this quest is pretty easy to complete when compared to the lengthy Divinity mission. Broken up across five separate sections, this quest will have you revisiting old Strikes, exploring unique areas in The Tower, and completing Gambit Prime matches. Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining the Leviathan’s Breath.

(Author’s Note: It turns out that door will not open. We will update this piece as soon as we find the entrace to his workshop)

1. Find Banshee-44’s Hidden Workshop

Banshee-44 wants to give you a weapon stored in his workshop, but he didn’t specify how to get in. Locate the hidden entrance to Banshee’s workshop and find the weapon.

Your first task is to locate the Hidden Workshop that Banshee-44 set up somewhere in The Tower. Go up to the scaffolding above your initial spawn point and interact with the red boxes. You’ll see a prompt that says “Don’t Pick Me Up,” so ignore this suggestion and hold down the interact button. Now complete the Floor is Lava mini-game to obtain the Quickness buff which enhances your speed and jumping capabilities.

Now go to the stairs in the main hanger and jump up onto the railing directly to your left. From here, hop up onto the scaffolding above and follow the path until you reach a hidden lounge where the glitched lore piece is located. You’ll find a new door open in this lounge that leads you behind the kiosk. Go through the open door, follow the hall until you reach the storage room, climb onto the shelf, and exit through the air vent in the ceiling.

Follow the vent until you reach the very end and enter the second circular pipe on your left. This will put you in a massive air vent which you will need to carefully climb up. Once you’re at the top, exit via the air vent in the wall and follow the path to reach Banshee-44’s Hidden Workshop.

2. Go See Banshee-44

You found a Bow in a display case in a room that’s got to be Banshee’s workshop. Problem is, the case is locked. Return to Banshee to complain. (Politely, of course.)

Now that you’ve found the bow, head back to Banshee-44 and speak with him. This will trigger the next step of the quest and send you to go forge a new keycode.

3. Complete Strikes, Nightfalls, or Gambit Matches

You need a rotating keycode to access the Bow in Banshee’s workshop, but the original has been lost. You’ll have to generate a new code following the same steps that Banshee did. First on Banshee’s list is to get out into the field to seed a key generator with combat data. Seed data for a new keycode by completing Gambit matches or Vanguard strikes. Gambit Prime matches and Nightfall strikes grant the most efficient progress.

For this step, you will need to complete either Strikes or Gambit matches. Unless you are playing with a group, we strongly suggest going into Gambit Prime. This is the fastest activity of the four you can participate in, allowing you to quickly increase your progress. You will earn 35% for completing a match so it only takes three games to finish this step. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, so don’t worry about beating the other team. Additionally, make sure to grab some bounties from the Drifter so you can earn experience and raise your Season Pass rank.

4. Kill Vex or Cabal With a Bow

The key generator is seeded with viable combat data, and it can now output keycodes… but to constrain the possible set of generated codes, Ghost says you’ll need to provide the generator with some more targeted data. Literally. Use a Bow to land precision final blows against Vex or Cabal.

This step is quite easy since it requires you to just land precision final blows against either Cabal or Vex. We recommend using a Legendary bow for this step, as weapons such as Le Monarque deal a significant amount of splash damage. If you want to farm the Vex, just load up the Vex Offensive and start laying waste to this mechanical menace. However, we find the Cabal easier to farm since they won’t protect their crit spot as frequently. Head to the Castellum on the Leviathan and start slaying the endless wave of Cabal that is pouring out by one of the key ports.

5. Beat an Epic Reprise of The Arms Dealer Strike

The key generator needs just a little more data before you’re ready to return to Banshee for final authentication. To further limit the possible codes the generator can create, you’ll have to recreate the conditions under which Banshee programmed the first codes: fighting Red Legion forces during the Red War. Complete an epic reprise of strike “The Arms Dealer” in the European Dead Zone on Earth.

The final part of this quest tasks you with completing a reprised version of the Arms Dealer strike. While the increased difficulty does add a new layer of challenge, this shouldn’t be too difficult if you’re using a coordinated team. Make sure to have either a Titan bubble or Warlock well to help increase your damage and take down the boss quickly. Once you finish this quest, you will earn the new Leviathan’s Breath Exotic bow.